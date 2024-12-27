  TOP STORIES WEEK   52
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
52

Week

Latest articles of the week
Arsinée Keusseyan
Community

In Memoriam: Arsinée Keusseyan, Devoted Teacher

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
49
0

WATERTOWN — Arsinée Keusseyan of Watertown, MA, passed away peacefully at age 93 on December 21, 2024. She was born in Iskenderoun (formerly Syria, now Turkey). After the annexation of the province to Turkey, the family emigrated to Beirut, Lebanon, where Arsinée graduated from the AGBU Secondary School for Girls, Tarouhie Hagopian. For the following seven years, she was a devoted teacher in the Armenian community school, Giligian. She then continued her career as an employee at the Italian Banco Di Roma. After her retirement she came to join her brother Krikor Keusseyan, editor of the weekly Baikar in Watertown, where she lived until her last days.

Arsinée was the beloved daughter of late Samuel Keusseyan and Serpouhie (Kouzouyan) Keusseyan, and the late sister of Elise Keusseyan. She is survived by her brother Krikor Keusseyan and many relatives.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Armenian Church (465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472), with interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown.

For those wishing to make a donation in her memory, the family requests they be made to St. James Armenian Church by check or online.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous George Tossikian’s Small, Great World of the Guitar
Next Creating a Pan-Armenian Structure for National Survival Now Is Imperative
Discover more cities:
LebanonUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.