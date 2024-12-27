In Memoriam: Arsinée Keusseyan, Devoted Teacher

WATERTOWN — Arsinée Keusseyan of Watertown, MA, passed away peacefully at age 93 on December 21, 2024. She was born in Iskenderoun (formerly Syria, now Turkey). After the annexation of the province to Turkey, the family emigrated to Beirut, Lebanon, where Arsinée graduated from the AGBU Secondary School for Girls, Tarouhie Hagopian. For the following seven years, she was a devoted teacher in the Armenian community school, Giligian. She then continued her career as an employee at the Italian Banco Di Roma. After her retirement she came to join her brother Krikor Keusseyan, editor of the weekly Baikar in Watertown, where she lived until her last days.

Arsinée was the beloved daughter of late Samuel Keusseyan and Serpouhie (Kouzouyan) Keusseyan, and the late sister of Elise Keusseyan. She is survived by her brother Krikor Keusseyan and many relatives.

Her funeral will take place on Saturday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Armenian Church (465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, MA 02472), with interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown.

For those wishing to make a donation in her memory, the family requests they be made to St. James Armenian Church by check or online.