George Tossikian’s Small, Great World of the Guitar

YEREVAN/ATHENS — George (Giorgos) Tossikian is one of the most creative and talented Greek guitarists. He was born in 1981 in Piraeus to an Armenian father and a Pontian Greek mother. He studied guitar under Iakovos Kolanian at the Contemporary Music Education Conservatory of Athens. Since 2005 he has given recitals and participated in festivals in Greece and abroad. Since 2008 he has been a permanent collaborator and member of the orchestra of composer George Varsamakis. His discography includes “Guitar Music by Greek Composers” (2010), “Mosaic” (2013), “Suite for Guitar and String Ensemble” (2015), “La Plage” (2021) and “Cuatro Argentinas” (2023). During the period 2010-2022, he had the privilege of collaborating with distinguished guitarist, songwriter and composer Notis Mavroudis. He teaches classical guitar at the Contemporary Music Education Conservatory and at the Philippos Nakas Conservatory.

George Tossikian

His accolades are innumerable. Here are a few: “A burning new talent, certainly one of the finest of his generation, a restless mind” (Kostas Grigoreas, guitarist-composer). “A solid technique that allows his innate and well-developed musicality to express itself with absolute precision” (Kornilios Diamantopoulos, Jazz & ΤΖΑΖ). “George Tossikian proves that he is justly considered one of our most remarkable young guitarists” (Liana Malandrenioti, Difono). “One of the most talanted musicians of the new times, gives the mature sound of a soloist whithin the thin boundary between emotion and technique” (Nikos Vatopoulos, Kathimerini). “Having conquered technique at the maximum level, Giorgos Tosikian entered naturally and confidence to every aesthetic particularity of the works he interpreted” (Giorgos V. Monemvasitis, Eleftherotypia). “Tossikian, with an assured technique and sense of musicality, salty and without pretense, direct and cutting, then velvety and sweet, excels at bringing music to life” (American Record Guide).

Dear George, many musicians and poets tried to characterize the magic of the guitar’s six chords. What is your characterization?

I cannot fail to mention the famous quote by eminent Spanish guitarist Andrés Segovia, stating that the guitar is a small orchestra. It reminds me of a poem by Odysseas Elytis that says, “Τhis small, this great world!” Indeed, the guitar’s capabilities — its polyphony and tonal colors — make it akin to a miniature orchestra, capable of standing as a solo instrument in sophisticated compositions. Moreover, its dynamic range and timbre make it ideal for accompanying the human voice. These qualities are just some of the reasons why it is one of the most beloved instruments worldwide, transcending all genres of music. For me, the guitar is a means to communicate with people, to journey through time, to experience profound emotions, and perhaps even to feel a connection with God.

Before you in Greece there were two guitarists of Armenian descent, the late Hrach Ghukassian, who practiced Hawaiian guitar, and your teacher Iakovos Kolanian. What they have brought to Greek guitar playing culture?

I must admit I am not familiar with Hrach Ghukassian, but I will make an effort to learn about him right away.

Iakovos Kolanian was my teacher, and we have maintained a very close relationship. He passed on to me extensive knowledge of guitar technique and instilled in me a deep love and respect for music. Without a doubt, he served as a role model of integrity, ethos, and a deeply serious approach to his art. Additionally, he gifted us his wonderful arrangements of Armenian traditional music for the guitar.

Recently, I had the chance to meet guitarist Sampson Chatsatrian, a very kind man with great knowledge about music. Also, it was a pleasure to meet his daughter Anahit, also a very talented young guitarist.

And what are your connections to Armenian music?

From a young age, I was often asked, “Where are you from?” This question inspired me to explore my roots through the lens of history and culture. Armenian music moves me profoundly. My latest project is centered on the music of Georgi Gurdjieff. I have arranged 13 of his pieces, which will soon be released. Gurdjieff’s music is so profoundly rich that it often leaves me wondering about its origins. Its depth is almost incomprehensible, yet I feel it deeply on an emotional level. Besides him, I cry to Komitas, I respect Aram Khachaturian, I love Tigran Hamasyan.

Are you related to Istanbul Armenian musician Majak Toşikyan? And generally, where are your Armenian ancestors from?

Unfortunately, no, we haven’t had the chance to communicate, and I don’t know if we are related. My grandfather, Daniel Tossikian, arrived in Piraeus as an underage orphan, entirely alone, in 1922. He was born in Yozgat and witnessed the brutal murder of his entire family during the Armenian Genocide.

I often reflect on how it is possible that the grandson of someone who endured such unimaginable hardship can live a fulfilling life as a musician. Certainly, the connection to culture — through music, literature, and food — was preserved and remains strong in my family. Yet, I also believe that qualities like hard work, dedication, and a passion for music and the arts are deeply rooted in my Armenian heritage.

Years ago, you were awarded First Prize at the International Renaissance Music Festival of Armenia – please tell about that and your trip there and your connections with the musicians of Armenia.

Visiting Armenia was a profound experience. I traveled to Gyumri and Yerevan, and I fell in love with the atmosphere of the cities and the warmth of their people. The life and the art of Sergei Parajanov move me deeply. His films are true masterpieces.

I maintain connections with Armenian guitarists from all over the world, and I am eagerly looking forward to visiting Armenia again soon.

