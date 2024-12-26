Creative Europe Project ‘Transition to 8’ Launches

YEREVAN — How does the human body experience the effects of air pollution? How are digital technology and biometric data woven into artistic creations? How do communities across Europe respond to environmental impacts?

“Transition to 8: European Societies in Flux” (TT8) is an innovative project, implemented within the Creative Europe framework, that integrates social sciences, technology, and contemporary art, through participatory cultural activities, aiming to raise awareness and mobilize large social groups on the effects of air pollution and its social dimensions. It lays the foundation for an expanded role of art in society, using creativity to promote climate action in line with the EU Green Deal and to advance a reimagined, cross-cultural dialogue on the effects of air pollution.

Implemented by the organizations MENTOR, Electroni[k], MoTA Museum and TAI, TT8 offers an unprecedented approach to environmental awareness, by inviting European communities to confront pressing environmental issues together.

It draws on information and communication technologies, sociopsychology, and contemporary art practices, integrated with community participatory activities such as bodystorming and sociodrama, designed for participants to recognize their shared challenges and reflect on urban environmental issues.

During these activities, wearable sensors capture biometric data, ‘translating’ participants’ emotional and physical responses into audiovisual elements.

The data then become the raw material for digital and electronic music artists, who create original works that will debut in a series of exhibitions and performances across Greece, France, Slovenia, and Armenia, including high-profile festival events like SONICA in Slovenia and Maintenant in France.