Creating a Pan-Armenian Structure for National Survival Now Is Imperative

Recently, we have seen the entire world, in a state of indifference or perhaps numbness, observing the extermination of hundreds and thousands of the helpless Palestinian people, including their children, sick and elderly, by the formidable regular armed forces of Israel. Not too far away, a respectable state, still called Syria until yesterday, a member of the UN, essentially disappeared from the map silently, with the cooperation of so-called “great powers,” each pursuing their own interests that are different from each other. In clear view of the same uncaring observers, the country called Lebanon, like a helpless corpse, has become a doormat for the incoming and exiting armed forces of its neighbors. Moreover, the world is also watching in amazement the unimaginable political vicissitudes within the more “civilized and democratic” large countries. France, where the far-right and xenophobic Mrs. Marine Le Pen, with the promise of removing France from the international stage, appears to be able to come to power at any time now. We have also seen the Trumpian victory in the United States, which similarly leads the country towards an unpredictable new era of governance that may largely distance it from the world stage.

Considering all this, dear compatriots, we are obliged, without exception, to consider that in the political Babylonian state of today’s world described above, the next big blow will certainly soon fall on us. The indisputable reality is that in the recent past, it was also to be expected that our Artsakh, which had no more fortitude than an autumn leaf, would evidently be doomed to disappear. And so it happened, without the slightest concern of the big or small, friendly or observer states of the world.

Meanwhile how shameful that all of us in Armenia and the Diaspora, in our helpless state, only beat our breasts and made only barely audible protests. In reality, we remained completely helpless in the face of that great crime against humanity that was committed before our eyes. Actually, neither were we able to show resistance, nor could we shape world opinion in our favor.

However, the danger today, dear compatriots, is much more serious and weightier. The leadership of the Armenian world must collectively realize that today, it is our homeland itself, Armenia, together with some of our flourishing and most important Diasporan communities of the recent past, that is about to be subjected to the same fate.

This alarm, dear compatriots, is realistic and real. When Azerbaijan, through the mouths of its most responsible representatives, several times publicly and freely calls the territory of Armenia “Western Azerbaijan,” when it allocates three times more resources in its military preparation budget than Armenia, all responsible people of the Armenian world, and most of all the leaders of today’s Armenian government, are simply not allowed to continue their current course of action without taking correspondingly exceptional serious initiatives.

Will it be only when suddenly the Azerbaijani army invades and completely occupies Armenia, and Holy Echmiadzin, following the examples in Artsakh, should be turned into a mosque, that, weakened even further, we will miserably run left and right and at best write protest letters, if we still find addressees willing to accept such a letter?