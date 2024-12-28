Creating a Pan-Armenian Structure for National Survival Now Is Imperative

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C.M.
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
The year 2024 is coming to its end.
Like all perceptive people, the Armenian people as well, are stunned, witnessing every day increasingly shocking political developments that take place from the East to the West and in-between, and that just a short time ago was considered to be almost impossible.
For any attentive individual, and much more so for a collectivity bearing responsibility, it is simply not permissible to stand stunned and weakened in the face of danger. In fact, for the latter, this would be considered an unforgivable crime.
Anyone with an instinct of survival, endowed with an active intelligence, and especially a resourceful collectivity, is driven with a fierce power and urgency arising from responsibility to assembly all means available to it to organize itself and oppose the danger which clearly threatens its destruction.