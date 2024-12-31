Westchester’s Armenian Community Presents Pomegranate Sculpture to Westchester County

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Representatives from the Westchester Armenian community gathered to present a pomegranate sculpture to Westchester County in appreciation of the rededication of the Edwin G. Michaelian Office Building and Armenian Heritage Celebration Event that was hosted by the County on September 13, 2024. The sculpture, created by artist Michael Aram, featured a plaque expressing gratitude on behalf of Saint Gregory the Enlightener Armenian Apostolic Church and the Armenian Assembly of America.

The rededication ceremony honored former County Executive Edwin G. Michaelian, who served Westchester from 1958 to 1973. A trailblazer of Armenian descent, Michaelian’s leadership remains a cornerstone of the County’s history. The event also celebrated current community leaders by awarding the Edwin G. Michaelian Award for Distinguished Public Official to Nancy Kaboolian, the highest-ranking Armenian American elected official in the County, and the Edwin G. Michaelian Award for Public Service to John M. Vorperian, Esq., for his dedication to preserving Armenian culture in Westchester.

The pomegranate, a symbol of heritage and gratitude, now stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of Armenian Americans in Westchester.