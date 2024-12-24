Governor Healey Appoints Sheriff Peter Koutoujian as Member of MBTA Board of Directors

Boston — Governor Maura Healey appointed Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian on December 17, 2024 to serve as the newest member of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board of Directors. Sheriff Koutoujian will be the public safety designee. Earlier this year, Governor Healey appointed Tom McGee to serve as chair of the Board, following the resignation of Chair Tom Glynn.

“I’m proud to be appointing Sheriff Koutoujian to the MBTA Board of Directors, where he will work with this strong team of leaders to move us forward in our mission to deliver the high-quality MBTA service that riders deserve,” said Governor Healey. “As a legislator and a sheriff, he has always prioritized the health and safety of the people of Massachusetts, which is an important perspective to have on the Board.”

“Sheriff Koutoujian is a highly respected and trusted leader, and we are excited that he will join the team at the MBTA Board of Directors,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “We look forward to continuing to work with the Board, Secretary Tibbits-Nutt and General Manager Eng to make the T more safe and reliable for all of our communities.”

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration values leaders who have strong working relationships with community members, and Peter Koutoujian has demonstrated during his career that he is approachable and sensitive to the needs of the public,” said Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We look forward to working with him as we transform the MBTA into a public transportation system that is safe, reliable, and equitable.”

“I’ve worked with Sheriff Koutoujian for years, and I know him to be an exceptionally talented leader who is committed to the safety and wellbeing of the people of Massachusetts,” said former MBTA Board of Directors Chair Tom Glynn. “The MBTA’s top priority is delivering safe and reliable service, and his extensive experience in public safety and law enforcement will be a valuable addition to the Board.”

About the Nominee