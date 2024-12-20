  TOP STORIES WEEK   51
 

How ‘Historical’ Was the Papikyan-Austin Meeting?

Suren Sargsyan
Since 2018, the heads of the defense departments of Armenia and the US have not held any meetings. The absence of such high-level meetings suggests that there are no issues on the bilateral agenda that warrant the attention of the US Secretary of Defense for discussion with his Armenian counterpart. However, on December 5, 2024, Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan met with the outgoing US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington. During the meeting, according to official reports, “US Secretary of Defense Austin emphasized the historic significance of the Armenian Defense Minister’s visit.” This statement sparked significant debate in Armenia, with pro-government media and figures portraying the meeting as a major success, citing the Defense Secretary’s remarks.

However, to better assess the significance of this meeting, it should be analyzed in the broader context of US-Armenia high level visits between the heads of Defense agencies of over the last 25 years while also including the 2024 US-Armenia defense cooperation under the Biden administration.

Overall, the early 2000s marked one of the most active periods of military cooperation between the USA and Armenia. It was undoubtedly caused by the historical, political and security issues of the time, but nevertheless, it was crucial to seize the moment and use the window of opportunity to get the most of the situation in the best interests of Armenia. As seen below there were a number of high-level meetings between Armenian defense ministers and the US secretaries of states. Apart from that, there were new cooperation areas established between the USA and Armenia during those years, which are still ongoing to this day.

The first meeting of the 21st century was between Armenian Defense Minister Serzh Sargsyan and US Secretary of Defense William Cohen on July 24, 2000 in Washington. During their meeting Sargsyan and Cohen signed an agreement on ending the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction which promulgated provision of $300,000 of equipment and training for Armenia. That was a significant visit representing an important step in the deepening of military relations between Armenia and the US in the post-Soviet era.

Two years later, on March 20, 2002, Defense Minister Sargsyan made his second visit to the US capital, meeting with US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld at the Pentagon. This was the second meeting between the two since Secretary Rumsfeld had made a visit to Armenia back in 2001. Sargsyan considered this meeting as the “start of US-Armenian military consultations,” while Secretary Rumsfeld thanked Armenia for supporting the war on terror. Apart from meeting with the Secretary himself, a number of other high-level meetings were organized for Sargsyan, including a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of Defense Paul Wolfowitz. These negotiations were quite fruitful, leading to significant outcomes such as the establishment of the Humanitarian Demining Center of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia in 2002.

Moreover, in 2003, the state of Kansas and the Republic of Armenia were linked under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, facilitating cooperation between the Kansas National Guard and Armenian governmental bodies such as the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, and the Rescue Service.

Only one month after Sargsyan’s visit to the US, another visit of Armenian officials
was organized. From October 31 to November 5, 2004, the visit of First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Armenia and Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Mikael Harutyunyan (who became Minister of Defense 2007-2008) to the United States took place. Harutyunyan visited the Central Command in Florida, the Kansas National Guard, and held meetings in Washington. Meetings were also organized with almost the entire American military leadership, such as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Wagner. This further solidified Armenia’s commitment to strengthening its military ties with the US.

In 2005, just one year later, one more visit of Armenian Defense Minister Sargsyan was organized. In October, 2005, he held separate meetings with Stephen Hadley, National Security Advisor of the US and the Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld. Rumsfeld assessed the prospects of development of Armenian-American military relations as “very good” and the visit of Sargsyan as “positive.” Rumsfeld also stressed that he appreciated US-Armenian relations and “events organized in the course of the visit are an evidence of it. We do not have the right to miss these good opportunities of reforming out army.”

As the next minister of defense, Harutyunyan did not make any official trips to the US, perhaps because he only held his position for one year. Seyran Ohanyan, who followed Harutyunyan in office, continued the tradition of high-level meetings with US officials. In March 2012 Ohanyan made an official visit to the USA during which he met with his counterpart Leon Panetta. Panetta expressed gratitude for Armenia’s participation in NATO missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan. Ohanyan also met with David H. Petraeus, director of the CIA.

Now the recent meeting between Papikyan and Austin can be reviewed in context. Austin described the meeting as “historic” considering that it was the first such meeting to take place since he was in the office and also since the revolution in Armenia in 2018. Though the US had shown an increased interest in Armenia and the region since the revolution, there were no high-level meetings between the heads of defense agencies.

However, the timing of the meeting is significant. Only a little more than 40 days were left until the Trump administration comes to power – an administration which is apparently going to have approaches to US foreign policy. There were no essential cooperation projects proposed by Armenia to US counterparts. The agenda largely revolved around US assistance provided to Armenia.

Thus, the meeting was historical in the sense that it broke the decade hiatus in high-level meetings. However, the lack of concrete results or proposals raises questions about its impact for Armenia and Armenian interests overall.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
