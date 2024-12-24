George Dulgerian, Home Builder, Passes Away at 91

SPRINGFIELD, Penn. — George Dulgerian, a man who lived his life with the same precision and creativity he used to craft the beautiful homes he built passed peacefully at home December 19, 2024.

Born on February 12, 1933, in Philadelphia, George’s journey was one filled with love, laughter, and the kind of success that even he would jokingly say couldn’t be built in a day.

George’s early years in Philadelphia set the foundation for a life that was as sturdy and dependable as the homes he would later construct. His wit was as sharp as the tools of his trade, and it was this humor and love that he shared generously with everyone around him. George’s role as a family man was his most cherished project and he was the architect of countless family memories. He leaves behind his wife Kathryn (nee Anzalone) of 30 years, his son Gregory (Jackie, nee Pizio) daughter Heather (Kevin), His grandchildren Claudia, Carli (Matt) Ardashes, and Natalie, along with his great-granddaughter Georgia, gave him his greatest joy and he’d often say they were his greatest “developments” yet.

George’s passion and talent as a builder were evident in every home he created. He began as Barry Company Custom Kitchens and Baths with his brother Paul and later was the driving force behind G and D Developers. The neighborhoods he helped shape, including Woods of Langford, Aronimink Estates, and Heatherwood Condominiums, stand as a testament to his vision and dedication. In a move that was pure George, he named the streets after his children and grandchildren, as well as his beloved wife, ensuring that his legacy was literally set in stone.

While George’s feet were firmly planted on the ground as a builder, he once soared the skies as a novice pilot. He hung up his wings with the arrival of his son, choosing to navigate the wild blue yonder of fatherhood instead. His love for flight was only matched by his passion for tennis. George could serve up jokes as quickly as aces, and his competitive spirit carried him to an over-55 tennis championship now many years ago, proving that his sense of humor wasn’t the only thing that was ageless about him.

George was predeceased by his parents, Zarouhi and Ardashes, and his siblings Anne, Rose, and Paul. He loved them deeply.