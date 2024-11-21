  TOP STORIES WEEK   47
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
47

Week

Latest articles of the week
Soorp Astavadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church of Whitinsville (Ken Martin photo)
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Armenian Heritage Monument Dedicated in Whitinsville

by
Ken Martin
29
0

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — This tiny village in Central Massachusetts, the oldest Armenian community in the US, recently saw the unveiling of the Armenian Heritage Monument, on the grounds of Pine Grove Cemetery, the resting place of many of the ancestors of those attending the unveiling on November 2.

Local and state dignitaries surround Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian of the Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America (Ken Martin photo)

Members of Soorp Astavadzadzin Armenian Apostolic Church of Whitinsville and the general public took part in the dedication and blessing of the Heritage Monument by Archbishop Anoushavan Tanielian of the Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Church, Rev. Mikael Der Kosrofian, pastor of the Whitinsville Armenian church, and Fr. Gomidas Baghsarian and Fr. Aram Stepanian, led a prayer and dedication ceremony for the Armenian Heritage Monument. Attending the event were Northbridge Selectmen and State Rep. David Muradian, and many friends of the Armenian of Whitinsville.

State Rep. David Muradian (Ken Martin photo)

Whitinsville is part of the town of Northbridge in Worcester County.

Armenian immigrants and refugees came to America to restart their lives after the long series of massacre and ultimately genocide between 1895 and 1923. Whitinsville and the mill and factory there provided shelter and jobs for several immigrant populations.

The construction of the monument intends to counter the actions that Azerbaijan has launched in the past century against Armenian heritage, first erasing any trace of Armenianness in Nakhijevan, and now, well on their way to doing it in Artsakh (Karabakh), after implanting an ethnic cleansing there of all native people.

As for Turkey, their efforts, of course, in the 19th and 20th centuries resulted in the Armenian Genocide.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Parliament Speaker Visits Vietnam
Next Prayer Service for Artsakh Captives Held at St. Mary Armenian Church
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.