Parliament Speaker Visits Vietnam

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary To Lam on Tuesday, November 19, received President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who is paying an official visit to Vietnam.

The party chief expressed his confidence that the visit would provide new momentum to enhance the bilateral traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation in the coming period, Viet Nam News reported.

Lam expressed his appreciation for Armenia’s support for Vietnam’s national development efforts.

Praising the fruitful outcomes of Simonyan’s talks with Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Tran Thanh Man, Lam described the event as a milestone in advancing the parliamentary relations. He said room remains tremendous for bilateral cooperation in various fields and suggested key measures to strengthen the friendship toward effectiveness and practical outcomes, contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and development.

Simonyan underscored Armenia’s appreciation of its long-standing friendship with Vietnam.

He said this is a pivotal moment to boost bilateral cooperation in diverse areas and expressed agreement with Lam’s suggestions of such measures, including fostering joint work in education, training, and people-to-people exchanges.