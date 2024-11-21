Prayer Service for Artsakh Captives Held at St. Mary Armenian Church

WASHINGTON — On November 10, the parishioners and friends of St. Mary Armenian Church united in a heartfelt prayer service dedicated to the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) who remain captive in Azerbaijan.

This service was part of a worldwide prayer initiative, led by Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, calling Armenian churches around the globe to stand in solidarity for justice, peace, and the protection of those held unlawfully on fabricated charges in Baku.

The service began with a warm welcome from Fr. Hovsep Karapetyan, who introduced the guests and expressed gratitude for their solidarity and commitment to the Armenian cause. Special guests, including advocate Nancy Najarian, and President and CEO of Save the Persecuted Christians, Frank Gaffney, joined the St. Mary community, invited by Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Ecumenical Director and Diocesan Legate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America.

Najarian and Gaffney shared moving words, inspiring hope and resilience, while urging all present to continue supporting the people of Artsakh. Present were also Robert Avetisyan, former representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States and current director of research and analysis at the Armenian Assembly of America, and Col. Hrayr Geghamyan, Defense Attaché of the Armenian Embassy to the United States, along with members of the Armenian Embassy staff.

This prayer was synchronized with services held across Armenia and its diaspora, with the World Council of Churches and the Conference of European Churches urging their communities to join in prayer for the people of Armenia and Artsakh.

St. Mary Armenian Church and community stands firmly with the people of Artsakh, advocating for the safe return of all captives. We believe that in unity and prayer, we can foster hope, healing and peace in the face of adversity.