The new statue of Gomidas Vartabed (photo Aram Arkun)

Gomidas Bust Unveiled in Watertown

Aram Arkun
WATERTOWN — Watertown gained another Armenian landmark when a new bust of ethnomusicologist Gomidas Vartabed (Soghomon Soghomonian) was unveiled on November 9 at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) in Watertown.

Josh Tevekelian (photo Aram Arkun)

ACEC Trustee Josh Tevekelian welcomed a large audience, including numerous Watertown officials, such as State Rep. Steve Owens, Councilman Nicole Gardner, Chair of the Watertown Cultural District Kristen Kenney, Executive Director of the Watertown Community Foundation Athelia “Tia” Tilson and Doug Orifice, cofounder of the Watertown Business Coalition. Tevekelian spoke about the 45 years of activities of ACEC and its importance for Armenian community life.

Dr. Vatche Seraderian (photo Aram Arkun)

He said that erecting a statue to Gomidas (also transliterated as Komitas) could promote discussion for generations to come, declaring: “A statue is immortal, prominent and everlasting, much like the person and the legacy that one wishes to honor.”

Tevekelian related that in 2020, during the Covid pandemic, sculptor Dr. Megerditch Tarakdjian offered to donate the Gomidas bust to ACEC but the subsequent lockdown interfered with the ability to properly showcase it. In fall 2024, contact was reestablished and in a short period of time, the statue was installed. Tevekelian thanked the Montreal-based Tarakdjian and noted that his work is found in several institutions in the US, Canada and Armenia. He also thanked Toros Vosbikian, who sponsored the installation and the beautification of its surrounding area in honor of his father, Hampartsoum Vosbikian.

Chairman of the ACEC Board of Trustees Dr. Vatche Seraderian addressed the assembled in both Armenian and English about Gomidas’s significance by providing a brief biography of the composer, singer, musicologist and priest. He said, “Gomidas’s main legacy lies in his dedication to preserving and reviving Armenian folk music.”

Dr. Megerditch Tarakdjian (photo Aram Arkun)

Tarakdjian added further information about Gomidas’s musical legacy and remarked that the first two sculptures he had created when he started to work with bronze some 27 years ago were of Gomidas and Sayat Nova (and the former ended up at the Gomidas Chamber Music House in Yerevan). On the 50th anniversary of Gomidas’s birth, another of his Gomidas statues was erected in Montreal.

Tarakdjian thanked all those involved with the erection of the new statue, especially his friend Vosbikian. He also noted in wonderment that in Montreal it took 9 months to get a permit for the Gomidas statue, while in Watertown, it only took 9 weeks.

Very Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian (photo Aram Arkun)

Very Rev. Fr. Hrant Tahanian of St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church of Watertown spoke about the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide, and recalled that from 2015, the Armenian Church accepted the martyrs of the Armenian Genocide as saints, and so hymns henceforth celebrated them. He also reminded the audience that the next day, November 10, was an international day of prayer on the eve of COP29 being held in Baku to remind the world of the captives of Artsakh still held by Azerbaijan. Despite Azerbaijani crimes, he said, “Not only do we not give up but we continue to celebrate even in the midst of the suffering, because we have greats like Gomidas Vartabed.”

Priests cut the red ribbon before the unveiling (photo Ken Martin)

Tahanian then invited the audience to participate in a prayer and blessing outside at the unveiling of the new statue. Armenian clergy from other churches in the area participated, including Fr. Antranig Baljian, Rev. Arakel Aljalian of St. James Armenian Apostolic Church, Very Rev. Ghazar Bedrossian of Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church and Rev. Avedis Boynerian.

From left, Dr. Vatche Seraderian, Dr. Megerditch Tarakdjian and Toros Vosbikian unveil the statue (photo Aram Arkun)

After the unveiling, the audience returned inside for a musical program. Very Rev. Bedrossian sang Karoun A [It Is Spring], one of Gomidas’s famous songs, with piano accompaniment by Azadouhi Markarian, while several other Gomidas pieces were performed by the Hamazkayin Boston ArtNova Choir, conducted by Artur Veranian.

Fr. Ghazar Bedrossian singing, with Azadouhi Markarian on piano (photo Aram Arkun)

Guests lingered after the formal program at a reception courtesy of Anoush’ ella Kitchen, with dessert provided by Armenian Relief Society members. Books and posters concerning Gomidas Vartabed were on display courtesy of the National Association for Armenian studies and Research (NAASR). A separate small display of posters of Tarakdjian’s sculptural works was set up in the reception area.

The Hamazkayin Boston ArtNova Choir, directed by Maestro Artur Vranian (photo Aram Arkun)
Some of the books on Gomidas Vartabed on display with the rear of the new bust outside the window (photo Aram Arkun)
Posters of Dr. Megerditch Tarakdjian’s works (photo Aram Arkun)

Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
