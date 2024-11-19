Cabinet Members Resign Following Pashinyan’s Criticism

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

On Monday, November 18, six cabinet members resigned following Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s criticism last week of the poor performance of the judicial, legal, and law enforcement bodies.

The rumors of the resignations of the cabinet members first surfaced on Sunday evening.

On Monday, it was confirmed that as of the afternoon, six officials resigned — Judicial Council President Karen Andreasyan, Anti-Corruption Committee President Sasun Khachatryan, Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan, the chairman of the Investigative Committee Argishti Kyaramyan, the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan, and the chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan.

Amid the official confirmations of the resignations, Pashinyan commented on the issue in a Facebook post, stating that he had asked several government officials to resign.

“The reasons for asking them to do so are not personal, but systemic, which I have publicly talked about,” said Pashinyan.