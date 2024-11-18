Armenian Organizations Create Landmark Gathering at Inaugural Pasadena Armenian Festival

By Eddie Rivera

PASADENA, Calif. (PasadenaNow.com) — Schoolchildren sang and danced, and clambered over a variety of inflatable structures amidst the aroma of grilled meats and vegetables Saturday [November 16] during the inaugural Armenian Cultural Festival in Victory Park.

Standing among hundreds of residents and families, and rows of vendor tents, Mihran Toumajan of the Pasadena Armenian Festival organization explained that “Armenians have been in Pasadena since the 1890s, and we have here 30 Armenian-American organizations, churches or groups that have an office or a foundation here in Pasadena, or in the greater San Gabriel Valley.”

“They came together and said, ‘Let’s do something for the benefit of the greater community, not just the Armenian community, but for everyone.’

“And we finally did it,” Toumajan said, proudly.

Toumajan noted that the Armenian community has held several local events during the past year, including an October vigil at City Hall for Armenian hostages held in Azerbaijan, as well as the annual Armenian Genocide memorial program at the Armenian Genocide Monument.