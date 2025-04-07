Ellen Alaverdyan Feels the Groove

LAS VEGAS — A casual observer of Ellen Alaverdyan might be fooled by her cute smile or sweet peals of laughter. After all, she looks like a charming pre-teen. However, once she starts playing her bass guitar, she unleashes riffs from songs by a variety of bands, from Metallica to Earth Wind and Fire.
Alaverdyan, 12, has even gotten a nod of approval from none other than Sir Paul McCartney for her YouTube video recording of the Beatles’ 1968 song, Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da.
The video, with more than 480,000 views on her YouTube channel, Ellen Plays Bass, shows off her singing as well as performing every single instrument. At the very end, a message pops up from Sir Paul, dated May 2024, noting, “Dear Ellen, Sir McCartney was particularly moved by your interpretation of one of his songs (Ob La Di, Ob-L-Da). Your unique choice of instrument (ukulele) he found to be a creative and a fresh perspective. He said it’s heartwarming to see how his music continues to inspire young artists like yourself.”
And the statement continues, “Thank you for sharing your music with the world and for allowing me to witness your incredible talent. Keep playing, keep creating and most importantly, keep enjoying every moment of it. I look forward to seeing where your musical journey takes you and hope one day your paths will cross.”
In a recent interview, Ellen, and her father, Hovak Alaverdyan, spoke about the young musician and her path.
“Shocked. That’s the only word I can use,” said Hovak. He said the video reached McCartney through indirect means. “They tried to get a message to Paul McCartney and that is the response they got from him,” Hovak noted.