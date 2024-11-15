Light Show at Burbank Armenian Cathedral Honors Legacy of St. Nerses Shnorhali and St. Grigor Narekatsi

BURBANK, Calif. — A special evening of light animated light installations entitled Honoring the Legacy of Saint Nerses Shnorhali (1102-1173) was held on November 7 in collaboration with the Narekatsi Chair of Armenian Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), the Western Armenian Diocese of the Armenian Church and Ardēan. It took place at the St. Leon (Ghevontiants) Armenian Cathedral of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church in Burbank. The author of the artworks and projection was Vasken Brudian of Ardēan, a design company based in Yerevan.

The innovative collaboration between art and spirituality was accompanied by ethereal spiritual music, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere that highlighted the rich visual and literary traditions of Armenian culture. Dynamic, moving projections enveloped the church’s façade in brilliant colors and mesmerizing patterns, offering a fresh perspective on Armenian culture.

The light installations were not mere visual displays; they were a blend of intricate Armenian motifs and ornamental designs, seamlessly integrated with the profound words and manuscripts of the renowned Armenian theologians, St. Grigor Narekatsi and St. Nerses Shnorhali. This fusion of ancient art and modern technology offered a striking reinterpretation of Armenian heritage with a purpose of preserving the deep spiritual and cultural roots of the Armenian community.

By merging the old and the new, the event served as a powerful reminder of the relevance and vibrancy of Armenian culture in today’s globalized world, ensuring that its beauty and significance continue to shine brightly for generations to come.