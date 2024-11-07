ICRC Visits Armenian Captives in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited in October the detained Armenians in Azerbaijan, ICRC Armenia Communications and Prevention Manager Zara Amatuni said Monday, November 4.

“All detained Armenians who are in Baku and whose names have been confirmed by the Azerbaijani authorities were included in the visits,” Amatuni said.

The detained persons have the right to contact their families, which they did during the ICRC visit.

Azerbaijan has acknowledged that it is holding 23 Armenian POWs. The unlawfully detained individuals include also the former Nagorno-Karabakh politicians, former presidents Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, as well as former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, Speaker of Parliament Davit Ishkhanyan, former Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan, former Foreign Minister Davit Babayan and former deputy commander of the Defense Army Davit Manukyan.