CHICAGO — Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia visited the Honorary Consulate of Armenia in Chicago. Honorary Consul Oscar S. Tatosian hosted a reception and luncheon in his honor on Friday, October 18, 2024.

The remarks of Catholicos Aram I focused on the Armenian Seminary of the Great House of Cilicia and the importance of education as key for Armenian leadership. Guests included civic and community leaders and Consular Corps members. \