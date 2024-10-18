  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Dr. Noubar Afeyan receives award from Catholicos Aram I
Armenian Genocide

Catholicos Aram I Bestows Medal upon Noubar Afeyan

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WATERTOWN — During his October 13 visit to St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown, MA, Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia bestowed upon entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Noubar Afeyan and his wife Anna Afeyan the Prince of Cilicia award for their contributions to the Armenian nation.

Anna Afeyan receives award from Catholicos Aram I

This took place at a banquet following the Divine Liturgy which featured the use for the first time since the Armenian Genocide of an arm reliquary at present part of an exhibition at the nearby Armenian Museum of America.

Noubar and Anna Afeyan

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
