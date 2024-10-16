Erevan Chorale and Orchestra Preparing Christmas Concert

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. —The Erevan Choral Society and Orchestra of Greater Boston are preparing a new program for their annual Christmas concert this year, which will take place on Sunday, December 15, at Holy Trinity Armenian Church in Cambridge. The concert will feature soloists Tatev Baroyan (soprano) of Metropolitan Opera, and the New York City Opera, and Rev. Fr. Ghazar Bedrossian (tenor) of Holy Cross Armenian Church in Belmont.

This year the concert will be dedicated to the 155th anniversary of the birthday of Komitas Vardapet.

The Erevan Choral Society, which soon will celebrate its 60th anniversary, invites new singers and members who are willing to take part in the Christmas concert. Rehearsals will begin on Tuesday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.

For more information, contact either Konstantin Petrossian, musical director of the Choral Society e-mail: Petroskon@aol.com, or Aida Diloyan, corresponding secretary of the chorale email: adiloyan@verizon.net