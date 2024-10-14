Chef Marc Orfaly’s Quinoa Tabouleh

For the quinoa
½ quart while quinoa
1 quart water
1 diced white onion
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
2 tablespoon dark zaatar
2 ounces extra virgin olive oil
In a heavy bottomed, two-quart sauce pan, sauté onion over medium heat with the olive oil. When onions begin to soften, add garlic and zaatar, cook for another two minutes.
Add quinoa and stir into the onions, add water. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over medium heat for approximately 15 minutes, or until pin holes of air appear on top of the grains.
Take off heat and let stand for another five minutes.
Fork and lay quinoa out on a flat cookie tray and let cool.
Add salt and pepper to taste while still hot.
For the Tabouleh:
1 cup tomato, finely diced
1 cup cucumber, finely diced
1 cup green peppers, finely diced
2 cups parsley, roughly chopped
2 cups mint, roughly chopped
2 cups cilantro (optional), roughly chopped
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons allspice
Finely dice one cup each tomato, cucumber and green pepper.
Salt and let drain.
Rough chop the greens, and mix with extra virgin olive oil, allspice, and salt and ground white pepper to taste.
Combine cooled quinoa with all other ingredients, mix with dressing, serve chilled or at room temp.