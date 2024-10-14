Chef Marc Orfaly’s Quinoa Tabouleh

2 ounces extra virgin olive oil

In a heavy bottomed, two-quart sauce pan, sauté onion over medium heat with the olive oil. When onions begin to soften, add garlic and zaatar, cook for another two minutes.

Add quinoa and stir into the onions, add water. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over medium heat for approximately 15 minutes, or until pin holes of air appear on top of the grains.

Take off heat and let stand for another five minutes.

Fork and lay quinoa out on a flat cookie tray and let cool.