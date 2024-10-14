Chef Marc Orfaly Brings Global Skills to Armenian Food

BOSTON — Chef Marc Orfaly doesn’t need an introduction to any dedicated foody. However, if you have not been to any of the many restaurants whose kitchens he has led since the 1990s, here’s a brief list: Pigalle, Marco’s, Peking Tom’s, the Beehive and ReelHouse.
Orfaly has been nominated for a James Beard Award — the Academy Awards of the cooking world — seven times. In addition, he has been a Food & Wine “Best Chef in America” honoree and “One of the Top Chefs to Watch in the Country” by John Mariani of Esquire Magazine and Corby Kummer of Boston Magazine.
In an interview this week, he joked, “I am kind of like Susan Lucci. I did win best new chef in 2004 and have been nominated for James Beard seven times. I’m still working on [winning] it.”
(Daytime soap opera actress Susan Lucci, of “All My Children,” was nominated for an Emmy Award 21 times, winning only once.)
In an interview last week, Orfaly, now the Navy Yard Hospitality Group Culinary Director, which oversees the East Boston restaurant The ReelHouse, spoke about an upcoming passion project.
On October 25 and 26, Orfaly will present Armenian and Armenian-influenced food, at The Kitchen, in Melrose.