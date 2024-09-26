Perhaps September 25 can be considered the most terrible and cruel day for the Artsakh Armenians who lived there until 2023, facing the challenges that occurred throughout history, overcoming the second Karabakh war, the Stalinist repressions, and World War II, during which many more Armenians were called to the army percentage-wise than in Nazi Germany. There was a World War II memorial in every single village in Artsakh. But let’s leave all this to the historians. Anyway, until the last moment, the Artsakh Armenians tried to keep their land till September 25, 2023 which was fatal for them.

“The most terrible day in my life for me personally. The day when I left home. In those days, one tragedy followed another, and even now I don’t know which one to remember first,” says Svetlana Danielyan from Stepanakert.

While the Artsakh Armenians were stuck on the road to Armenia, another item of terrible news was heard about the Haykazov (Berkadzor) fuel depot explosion, where almost as many people died as during the “one day” war that took place just a week earlier.

In those days, fuel was more important than water for the locals, especially since on the “last day” everyone needed at least enough liters to reach Armenia.

On the morning of September 25, 2023, the Artsakh Info Center reported that citizens who want to move to Armenia will be provided with free fuel at the gas station in Stepanakert. There were long queues to get fuel in the areas near the gas station, because it was already clear to everyone that they have to leave their homes. Thus, everyone rushed to the Haykazov fuel depot to get their share of the liters not realizing that it would unwittingly lead to self-immolation for them.

As a result of this tragedy 218 people died, 120 were injured and 22 are considered missing.