  TOP STORIES WEEK   39
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
39

Week

Latest articles of the week
Stepanakert 2023 (photo Marut Vanyan)
Armenia & KarabakhOpinion

The Most Terrible Day

by
Marut Vanyan
72
0

Perhaps September 25 can be considered the most terrible and cruel day for the Artsakh Armenians who lived there until 2023, facing the challenges that occurred throughout history, overcoming the second Karabakh war, the Stalinist repressions, and World War II, during which many more Armenians were called to the army percentage-wise than in Nazi Germany. There was a World War II memorial in every single village in Artsakh. But let’s leave all this to the historians. Anyway, until the last moment, the Artsakh Armenians tried to keep their land till September 25, 2023 which was fatal for them.

Stepanakert 2023 (photo Marut Vanyan)

“The most terrible day in my life for me personally. The day when I left home. In those days, one tragedy followed another, and even now I don’t know which one to remember first,” says Svetlana Danielyan from Stepanakert.

While the Artsakh Armenians were stuck on the road to Armenia, another item of terrible news was heard about the Haykazov (Berkadzor) fuel depot explosion, where almost as many people died as during the “one day” war that took place just a week earlier.

In those days, fuel was more important than water for the locals, especially since on the “last day” everyone needed at least enough liters to reach Armenia.

Stepanakert 2023 (photo Marut Vanyan)

On the morning of September 25, 2023, the Artsakh Info Center reported that citizens who want to move to Armenia will be provided with free fuel at the gas station in Stepanakert. There were long queues to get fuel in the areas near the gas station, because it was already clear to everyone that they have to leave their homes. Thus, everyone rushed to the Haykazov fuel depot to get their share of the liters not realizing that it would unwittingly lead to self-immolation for them.

Stepanakert 2023 (photo Marut Vanyan)

As a result of this tragedy 218 people died, 120 were injured and 22 are considered missing.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“It was a horror movie scene. Half-naked, burned people crying and shouting tried to escape the fire,” tells Aram, who miraculously survived.

“Losing your parent, losing your brothers, losing your husband of 25 days, losing them all at once, losing them in a second? Losing your whole family? No, I haven’t heard of this, not in a movie, not in a fairy tale. In books, the good always wins in the end,” says Berta.

Stepanakert 2023 (photo Marut Vanyan)

Today there are different conflicting versions of what actually happened there. Some say that they tried to puncture the barrel with a drill to make a tap, some say that an explosion was caused by a cigarette. People who were there say that they heard the sound of a drone. There are also rumors about a possible Azerbaijani terrorist act. Anyway, no investigation can be done. The fate of the missing is not clear.

Samvel is also considered missing, though his wife claims that he is alive. Any DNA test done does not match him. She also says that on October 7, she received a phone call from his friend Karin from Shushi.

“We turn to the Red Cross, they say that the Armenian government should deal with this issue, but the government does not do anything. On October 7, 2023, my husband’s friend Karen called us from Shushi and told that he is in Shushi with 4 others with leg injuries. We immediately informed the National Security Service, the Red Cross, the police, but until now no one wants to take it seriously,” she says.

On Monday, September 23, the relatives of the missing and captives protested at the UN office in Yerevan, demanding the return of the missing and captives from Baku before COP29.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: refugees, war

Thus, Artsakh Armenians live by knocking on all possible doors and waiting to see which will be the door of success. Almost no one talks about their violated rights in Armenia. Moreover, they are rebuked to behave like guests. Along with this exhausting pain, they continue to face a number of socio-psychological and bureaucratic difficulties in Armenia. During this period, 9,100 Artsakh Armenians emigrated (mainly to Russia). Armenia’s governmental social programs will end at the end of this year. The housing program is considered a failure.

It is very cruel to watch online when your houses are destroyed, turned into student dormitories, and you live on rent in someone else’s house.

Today the international community and superpowers talk more about the right of Artsakh Armenians to return to their property than the authorities of Armenia and Artsakh.

“The unjustified military operation by Azerbaijan followed a nine-month blockade of humanitarian goods to the Lachin corridor, in violation of the International Court of Justice provisional measures orders,” US Vice President Kamala Harris (see Vice President Harris Issues Statement on Armenian Independence Day – The Armenian Mirror-Spectator (mirrorspectator.com).

“Canada stands in solidarity with the people affected by this crisis and is grateful to Armenia for opening its doors. That is why, in 2023, we dedicated more than $3.9 million in humanitarian assistance to address urgent needs stemming from the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly (https://www.canada.ca/en/global-affairs/news/2024/09/statement-by-minister-joly-one-year-after-azerbaijans-military-operation-in-the-nagorno-karabakh-region.html).

How and when will the violated rights of Artsakh Armenians be restored from the ashes of Haykazov?

Stepanakert 2023 (photo Marut Vanyan)

SHARE
Previous Vice President Harris Issues Statement on Armenian Independence Day
Next Small Modular Reactors: A Geopolitical Dilemma for Armenia’s Energy Future
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaArtsakhAzerbaijan
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.