Memoir of Agnes Kulungian Woolsey (1933-2023), Mendocino, CA, by Brother Harold Kulungian

HADLEY, Mass. — My artist sister passed away last year shortly after attaining her 90th birthday. And although she had resided comfortably in an affluent art colony on the Pacific Coast, as a divorced senior citizen in her well-earned retirement, strangely no obituary on her has appeared online, considering she supposedly resided in a supportive close-knit community. Moreover, none of the three Armenian organizations that I contacted, apprising them of her death, and proposing that her life and art be researched, has responded favorably or at all. Thus I feel myself, somewhat belatedly, called upon to render her life memorable with a memoir, better than a mere bones-only formal obituary, for the Armenian-American cultured community that visits this online media.
After all, she did live a dedicated artistic and professional vocation as an art teacher in the city of Berkeley, California public schools for twenty-seven years, where she distinguished herself both as a community activist in behalf of worthy causes, and as a productive painter of landscapes, seascapes, and commissioned portraits of individuals and families who desired to be rendered beautiful and immortalized by her art insofar as portraiture can achieve that objective. Agnes was a member of a professional artists organization of Plein Air Painters who obviously drew great inspiration from the rugged coastline where she resided on the Pacific Ocean.
One of Agnes’s most successful exhibitions of her art, held many years ago, is still available online, and may be viewed by doing a Search under her full name. I have found some of her remarks in the captions under her paintings, where she coyly confides to her viewers her feelings about the scenic locations she has captured, revealing some of the flavor of her authentic personality. Also to be found on such a search is a right side face silhouette photo of Agnes, probably then in her 70s, which discloses her former striking elegance, and poise of mind as well.
Agnes was the third child of four children born to David and Zevart Kulungian, in Worcester, Massachustts, during the Depression, in 1933. This industrial city was the home of the oldest Armenian community in the United States. Both her parents were survivors of the Armenian Genocide; both were born c.1902, and found themselves thrown together in an orphanage run by the Near East Relief, at the end of World War I, in 1918.
It was there that a covert romance began to struggle to blossom, with little approval of teenage love by their adult supervisors in that era when boys and girls were kept rigidly apart in institutions that provided home or education. Nevertheless, my father reports that he was able to secure the confidence of one House Mother who agreed to carry his secretly composed Love Poems to his not-so-secret sweetheart. Her earnestness in the face of their overwhelmingly challenging plight had endeared her to him poignantly.
Zevart was from a family of eleven sisters, large families being not exceptionally rare in that old-world culture, and the only sister to survive. Indeed, she had found it necessary to verbally convert to Islam during the war, and give up her Christian religion and native language, in order to be taken into a Moslem household where she found shelter for the duration of the war, before finally finding resettlement among her people at war’s end.