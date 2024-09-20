  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Members of the group with Archbishop Hovnan Derderian
CommunityInternational

First-Ever Delegation of Armenian-American Young Leaders from Los Angeles to Visit Japan

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
21
0

By Diran Avagyan

BURBANK, Calif. — Under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, a delegation of Armenian-American young leaders will visit Japan as part of the Kakehashi Project, coordinated by the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE).

The Kakehashi Project – meaning “bridge” in Japanese – aims to connect nations, cultures, and communities through peer-to-peer exchange, promoting mutual trust and understanding. It also deepens participants’ knowledge of Japan’s economy, society, history, diverse culture, politics, and diplomatic relations through networking and collaboration.

This trip was made possible through the cooperation of the Japanese Consulate General of Los Angeles and the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, both of which boast a long-standing, deep bilateral relationship. These two organizations have been instrumental in bridging the Armenian and Japanese communities of Los Angeles through a series of joint cultural and educational events.

There is no doubt that through the Kakehashi Project, the friendship and collaboration between the Armenian and Japanese people will be elevated to new heights-whether on an individual, community, organizational, or national levels.

Elated by the prospect of the Kakehashi Project and with a sense of deep gratitude, the delegation members held their inaugural in-person meeting on September 9 at the Western Diocese.

This was not only an orientation meeting but also a unique team-building opportunity for the delegation. After icebreaker activities and introductions, participants indulged in traditional Japanese milk buns and other delicacies, while an informative presentation packed with important trip details was shared. The objectives and expected outcomes were discussed in detail, followed by the distribution of roles and responsibilities. Understanding that effective communication is one of the project’s key tools, the delegates also deliberated on marketing and promotional strategies for multimedia platforms.

The Armenian-American young leaders look forward to sharing memorable moments from their trip through reflections, blog posts, photos, and videos via a dedicated Facebook group.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
