First-Ever Delegation of Armenian-American Young Leaders from Los Angeles to Visit Japan

By Diran Avagyan

BURBANK, Calif. — Under the auspices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, a delegation of Armenian-American young leaders will visit Japan as part of the Kakehashi Project, coordinated by the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE).

The Kakehashi Project – meaning “bridge” in Japanese – aims to connect nations, cultures, and communities through peer-to-peer exchange, promoting mutual trust and understanding. It also deepens participants’ knowledge of Japan’s economy, society, history, diverse culture, politics, and diplomatic relations through networking and collaboration.

This trip was made possible through the cooperation of the Japanese Consulate General of Los Angeles and the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, both of which boast a long-standing, deep bilateral relationship. These two organizations have been instrumental in bridging the Armenian and Japanese communities of Los Angeles through a series of joint cultural and educational events.

There is no doubt that through the Kakehashi Project, the friendship and collaboration between the Armenian and Japanese people will be elevated to new heights-whether on an individual, community, organizational, or national levels.

Elated by the prospect of the Kakehashi Project and with a sense of deep gratitude, the delegation members held their inaugural in-person meeting on September 9 at the Western Diocese.