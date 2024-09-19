Armenian Stone Cross Installed at Pasadena School, Symbolizing Faith and Heritage

By Therese Edu

PASADENA (PasadenaNow.com) — In a significant move to preserve Armenian culture, [St. Gregory A. & M.] Hovsepian School in Pasadena has installed a khachkar, or Armenian stone cross, on its grounds. The consecration ceremony took place on September 12, marking a pivotal moment for the local Armenian community.

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church, issued a statement that underscored the khachkar’s dual significance.

“The khachkar, installed in front of the Hovsepian School, stands as a testament of our Christian faith and a reminder of our identity, deeply rooted in Armenian culture,” he stated.

The installation aims to reinforce cultural ties for Armenian Americans, particularly the younger generation. Derderian emphasized the educational value of the stone cross, linking it directly to the school’s mission of imparting core values to students.

“This sacred stone cross is a visual manifestation of the values our Church and school strive to instill in the hearts of our students – faith, resilience, and a deep connection to our heritage,” Derderian explained.