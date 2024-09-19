  TOP STORIES WEEK   38
 

Fr. Njdeh Keshishyan singing a solo, father of two Hovsepian students
Arts & CultureCommunity

Armenian Stone Cross Installed at Pasadena School, Symbolizing Faith and Heritage

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
55
0

By Therese Edu

PASADENA (PasadenaNow.com) — In a significant move to preserve Armenian culture, [St. Gregory A. & M.] Hovsepian School in Pasadena has installed a khachkar, or Armenian stone cross, on its grounds. The consecration ceremony took place on September 12, marking a pivotal moment for the local Armenian community.

Students with the khachkar

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church, issued a statement that underscored the khachkar’s dual significance.

“The khachkar, installed in front of the Hovsepian School, stands as a testament of our Christian faith and a reminder of our identity, deeply rooted in Armenian culture,” he stated.

Consul General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles Karen Israelyan addressing the students

The installation aims to reinforce cultural ties for Armenian Americans, particularly the younger generation. Derderian emphasized the educational value of the stone cross, linking it directly to the school’s mission of imparting core values to students.

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian consecrating the khachkar with the Holy Muron from Armenia

“This sacred stone cross is a visual manifestation of the values our Church and school strive to instill in the hearts of our students – faith, resilience, and a deep connection to our heritage,” Derderian explained.

The khachkar serves as more than decoration, functioning as a tangible symbol of Armenian identity within the diaspora. Its presence at an educational institution highlights efforts to maintain cultural connections in a new homeland.

School officials hope the khachkar will foster a deeper understanding of Armenian heritage among students. It serves as an educational tool, teaching about faith, cultural resilience, and the importance of maintaining connections to their heritage.

Hovsepian School Principal Shahe Mankerian

The installation underscores the shared values between the Armenian Church and Hovsepian School and aligns with broader efforts to preserve cultural identity within Armenian-American communities across the United States.

For the Pasadena community, the khachkar stands as a silent yet powerful reminder of faith, resilience, and cultural pride, bridging the gap between ancestral homeland and the community’s new home.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
