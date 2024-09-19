Obituary: Seth Bilazarian, Genocide Survivor Descendant, Active in Diocese

BOYLSTON, Mass. — Seth Bilazarian passed away peacefully on September 18, 2024. Seth was born in Worcester, MA on March 5, 1929, to the late Aghavny (Baronian) and Haroutune Bilazarian, immigrant farmers who survived the Armenian Genocide.

Seth graduated from Commerce High School, Worcester, where he played football, and attended Worcester Junior College. Seth enlisted in the Army and was assigned to Fort Bragg, NC during the Korean Conflict. A staff sergeant for the Army Signal Corp, Seth tested communications equipment from 1949-1953.

Following the Army, Seth began his career at Boylston Electric and then National Grid. Seth treasured his 40 years as a lineman, in the emergency room deployed in severe weather, and as overhead supervisor, passionate about power transmission, distribution lines and sub stations. For Seth, delivering and restoring power to communities was a meaningful opportunity of a lifetime.

Returning from the Army, Seth encountered the lovely and dynamic Tina (Gulbankian) of Southborough, MA at a church dance and they married in 1959. They built 65 years together with a spirt of love and generosity.

Seth was active in the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, Worcester, in Sunday School, Youth Group leadership, Nominating Committee, Parish Council and as Diocesan Delegate.

Golf ranked among his favorite pastimes and Seth loved his years at Worcester Country Club. Seth also loved investing, which he learned from his uncle Sarkis, and he encouraged others to invest steadily, for fun and for their future.

Decency, quiet faithfulness and the simple things mattered most to Seth. That’s what made him so easy to love, because he cherished every tiny moment in life. Mowing the lawn, water fights, apples and ice cream, drawing a cartoon, humming songs, and picking fruit with the kids.

Seth leaves behind his devoted wife Tina, son Dr. Seth Bilazarian and his wife Melanie, their children Talene and husband Gary, Ara, Ani, Nishan and Emma; and daughter Laura Purutyan, her husband Herman, and their children Lorig and Jivan. Seth is predeceased by his brother Haroutune and brother-in-law Robert Haddon, and leaves behind his sister Ruth Haddon, sister Gladys and husband Nick Zeytoonian, brother-in-Tony Gulbankian, and many devoted nieces and nephews.