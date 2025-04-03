Detroit Community Hosts Programs Commemorating 110th Anniversary of Genocide

DETROIT — On March 26, St. John Armenian Church hosted an event with local activist David Terzibashian following the Lenten Service and Fish Dinner, dedicated to the Armenian Genocide on behalf of the St. John’s Men Society.

The program, hosted by the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America, featured remarks by Terzibashian and a film, “They Won Through Living,” a documentary directed by Ani Manoukian and produced by Lilit Mkhitaryan. The documentary delves into the lives of orphaned girls who found refuge and resilience in the American Near East Relief orphanages in Alexandrapol/Gyumri during the turbulent years from 1919 to 1931. The film was the winner of “Best Short Documentary” at the Pomegranate Film Festival (Canada).

The event was free and open to the public and guests were visibly moved by the poignant documentary.

This event is just one of several offered to the Metro Detroit American Armenian community in commemoration of the 110th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.