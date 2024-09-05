3,000 Displaced Karabakh Residents Granted Armenian Citizenship

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — More than 4,300 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh applied for citizenship of the Republic of Armenia, of which about 3,000 were granted citizenship, the head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Armen Ghazaryan, said this at the session of the Standing Committee on State and Legal Affairs of the National Assembly on September 3.

“As of the 30th of the month, we have applications for citizenship of more than 4,300 people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh. About 3,000 people have already been granted RA citizenship by the decree of the president of the republic. An important consideration should be taken into account here: minors do not apply for citizenship, because after granting citizenship to their parents, the minor becomes a citizen of the Republic of Armenia by changing the passport,” said Ghazaryan.

According to the head of the migration and citizenship service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a simplified procedure is already in place for people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh.

“According to the law on citizenship, 90 working days are defined, which is about four months, but in the case of people forcibly displaced from Nagorno Karabakh, the process lasts two months on average. The second important circumstance, which has never happened in the history of this system, is the first time we are using it: all our territorial divisions in marzes [provinces] are accepting applications for citizenship. And it significantly speeds up the process. We also speed up the processes as much as possible. if, for example, they have a birth certificate problem, we work together with our colleagues in the Ministry of Justice to solve these problems in a quick way,” concluded Ghazaryan.