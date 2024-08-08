  TOP STORIES WEEK   32
 

Marc Toureille
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian GenocideArts & Culture

Marc Toureille: Therapist for Children, Hip Hop Artist for Armenian Cause

by
Artsvi Bakhchinyan
82
0

YEREVAN-GERMANTOWN, Md. —  Last July, through a mutual friend, I was pleased to meet American Hip Hop artist, songwriter, educator and activist Marc Toureille and his mother, Diane Kupelian, in Yerevan. Toureille, also known as Marc 2Ray, was born in Washington, DC, and is currently getting his occupational therapy assistant degree. He has been working as a therapist for children on the autism spectrum at the Floortime Center. Among many other pieces, Marc wrote the song 1915, which led to world-wide renown and live performances in Times Square, outside the White House, and at the March For Justice in front of thousands of supporters in Los Angeles, also being used in curricula of 26 high school and colleges in the U.S. to help educate students.

Dear Marc, it was great meeting you and your mother not only for me, but also for my family and friends, as well as to know your songs. It is interesting how you combine your activities as a Hip Hop artist and educator?

It was fantastic meeting you all as well! So, I think that music can be such a great way to learn and retain information, and then especially Hip Hop is a genre that the younger generation can really identify with. Many of the teachers who have used my song 1915 in their classes have reported increased engagement among the students. I am very proud that this song can be used to help educate the next generation and combat The Turkish government’s denial campaign.

Being a descendent of Armenian Genocide survivors shaped your identity. No wonder you created 1915, but before that your mother wrote her dissertation on the continuing effects of the Genocide on survivors. Could you please introduce your Armenian ancestors and your mother’s work to our readers?

Yes! So, when I was a child, my mother, Diane Kupelian, was getting her PhD in clinical psychiatry from American University. For her dissertation, she wrote a chapter in a published work about the effects of generational imprinted trauma. She specifically focused on survivors of the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust and how later in life as parents, many of their children grew up feeling lingering effects of their trauma. This is a very important topic as so many different genocides and wars have taken place and sadly continue to take place. Understanding how this shared trauma can be healed as effectively as possible can give the next generation a leg up.

Please let us know about your father’s side.

I am Armenian (and part Greek) from my mother’s side. My grandfather and great-grandmother survived the Armenian Genocide and started again in the United States. I’m part French on my father’s side and my great-grandfather (Pierre Charles Toureille) was a French Huguenot pastor and used his position to help save Jewish lives during the Nazi occupation in WWII. Through means of sheltering and then smuggling to allied territories, he was part of a network that saved thousands of Jews during the war. His name is on the wall of Righteous Gentiles at the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC and a tree is planted in his name at Yad Vashem -The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem. There is also a book entitled, A Rescuer’s Story, which was written by Tela Zasloff about what he did. These two sides of my family’s struggles with genocide (both as survivors and as rescuers) have been a huge motivation for me to make music that tells truth to power.

Like System of a Down about quarter century ago, you also brought the Armenian Genocide to American pop culture. What kind of responses did you have?

So, I actually had the honoring of meeting Serj Tankian and John Dolmayan when I was a kid, and they came to DC to urge Congress to recognize the Armenian Genocide. System of A Down has been a huge inspiration for me. When I released 1915, the overwhelming majority of responses were positive. Obviously, the Armenian-American community was extremely supportive, but also the Hip Hop community was very accepting of it. Hip Hop is a genre that is rooted in social activism, going back to early artists like Public Enemy, Grandmaster Flash, N.W.A., and more. In a lot of ways, it was created as a way to relay important information to the masses that was largely being ignored by television, radio, and other publications. So, I think there was a shared appreciation for the message that 1915 brought in this community.

Marc Toureille and his mother, Diane Kupelian

We know how strong the Turkish lobby is in the US. What was their reaction to your song?

They were not fans of the song (laughs). After the first few months when the song started to catch on and really get noticed, I would get lots of wild comments on my social media pages from either Turkish bots or trolls. They would be laughable and alarming at the same time. Simultaneously denying that the Armenian Genocide ever happened while also threatening to commit a second one in the same sentence. Stuff you just can’t make up. Always spikes up every April, go figure. But honestly, I feel like that’s part of the process. The song tells the truth about the Armenian Genocide and that truth is a threat to the Turkish lobby and their denial campaign. If they are hitting me with these comments it means that the song is having the effect of informing people about the truth. So, in that sense, I want all the smoke.

Please tell us about the song Honoring The HYE.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

So, building upon the established platform from 1915, my new song Honoring The HYE has a message of Armenian solidarity and resilience. Sonically, the song has an upbeat Hip Hop/Pop feel aimed to attract both Armenian and non-Armenian listeners alike. It was produced by CAPSLOK, mixed by Chris Carter (credits: The Backstreet Boys, J. Holiday, Natalise) and mastered by Chris Gehringer (credits: Drake, Ed Sheeran, Rihanna). With the goal of helping Armenians in need, I will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the Emili Aregak Center located in Gyumri, Armenia. They provide therapy services for children on the autism spectrum and with other additional needs. They are offering free services to families from Artsakh who are starting a new life in Armenia. The song is available on all platforms now if you want to hear!

 Your first visit to Armenia should be very inspiring for both you and your mother.

It was! So, neither of us had been before and our first day when we landed happened to be Vardavar. We actually didn’t plan it to be that way, but I guess the universe willed it to be so. It was a wonderful welcome to seeing the homeland! I actually made a short video of my mom playing in the water in Yerevan which I posted on my Tik Tok page and it went rather viral getting over 125,000 views. She was getting noticed around Yerevan for the next few days as “the laughing lady from Tik Tok” (laughs). I also had a chance to go to Gyumri to meet with the staff at The Emili Aregak Center to speak about Floortime Therapy and also to do a performance for the kids at the center. I was happy to appear on Shant TV’s “Good Morning Armenia,” and sit in on the closing ceremony of the Apricot Film Festival. My mom and I got to see the Armenian Genocide Memorial and my mom gave a recorded account of my family’s escape for their archives there. It was great to see the work they are doing in preserving so many important events. Plus, we were able to connect with so many amazing individuals (like yourself) and see many historical sites like Garni, Marmashen, and more.

We will always be very happy to greet you and your family members in Armenia!

Thanks so much for having me, and I can’t wait to come back in 2025! The next trip is already in the works!

