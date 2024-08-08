Marc Toureille: Therapist for Children, Hip Hop Artist for Armenian Cause

YEREVAN-GERMANTOWN, Md. — Last July, through a mutual friend, I was pleased to meet American Hip Hop artist, songwriter, educator and activist Marc Toureille and his mother, Diane Kupelian, in Yerevan. Toureille, also known as Marc 2Ray, was born in Washington, DC, and is currently getting his occupational therapy assistant degree. He has been working as a therapist for children on the autism spectrum at the Floortime Center. Among many other pieces, Marc wrote the song 1915, which led to world-wide renown and live performances in Times Square, outside the White House, and at the March For Justice in front of thousands of supporters in Los Angeles, also being used in curricula of 26 high school and colleges in the U.S. to help educate students.

Dear Marc, it was great meeting you and your mother not only for me, but also for my family and friends, as well as to know your songs. It is interesting how you combine your activities as a Hip Hop artist and educator?

It was fantastic meeting you all as well! So, I think that music can be such a great way to learn and retain information, and then especially Hip Hop is a genre that the younger generation can really identify with. Many of the teachers who have used my song 1915 in their classes have reported increased engagement among the students. I am very proud that this song can be used to help educate the next generation and combat The Turkish government’s denial campaign.

Being a descendent of Armenian Genocide survivors shaped your identity. No wonder you created 1915, but before that your mother wrote her dissertation on the continuing effects of the Genocide on survivors. Could you please introduce your Armenian ancestors and your mother’s work to our readers?

Yes! So, when I was a child, my mother, Diane Kupelian, was getting her PhD in clinical psychiatry from American University. For her dissertation, she wrote a chapter in a published work about the effects of generational imprinted trauma. She specifically focused on survivors of the Armenian Genocide and the Holocaust and how later in life as parents, many of their children grew up feeling lingering effects of their trauma. This is a very important topic as so many different genocides and wars have taken place and sadly continue to take place. Understanding how this shared trauma can be healed as effectively as possible can give the next generation a leg up.

Please let us know about your father’s side.