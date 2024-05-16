Family of Ilham Aliyev’s Security Chief Owns Vast Property Holdings in the United Kingdom

By Kelly Bloss (OCCRP), Olga Loginova (Vlast), Fatima Karimova (Mikroskop Media), Aidan Iusubova (iFact) and Nana Bregadze (iFact)
LONDON (OCCRP) — As head of security for Azerbaijan’s president, Baylar Eyyubov is closely trusted by one of the world’s most authoritarian leaders. Reporters found that his family owns three posh mansions all on one street in north London — and much more.
Few could claim to enjoy the trust of Azerbaijan’s authoritarian leader. But one man could.
He is Baylar Eyyubov, the head of presidential security for the entire two decades of Ilham Aliyev’s rule. In event after official event, the thick-set, mustached Eyyubov can be seen hurrying to remain by the president’s side and personally opening the doors of his limousine.
In fact, Eyyubov, 73, has served in his role even longer than the president himself. He used to provide the same service to Aliyev’s father, Heydar, who ruled Azerbaijan during the country’s first decade of post-Soviet independence.
In Azerbaijan, a resource-rich dictatorship that consistently ranks among the world’s most corrupt nations, access to wealth and power often depends on proximity to the Aliyevs. So it’s no surprise that Eyyubov, who has also married into the ruling family, is widely seen to be influential. But the security chief has always maintained a cloak of secrecy around himself and his relatives.