New Canton Adult Chorus launches at the Senior Center

His parents were very supportive of his musical pursuits, and after he graduated from UMass, he started singing at a Protestant church in Melrose. He started his long business career, but always continued with music. “It never leaves you and it’s just such a wonderful outlet,” he said. He is also an ordained deacon and can serve on the altar of Christian churches.

Goshgarian is the founder and artistic director of the Canton Choral Society, and when he approached DEHS Director Diane Tynan about holding CCS rehearsals at the Senior Center, they began to discuss the idea for an adult chorus. “She was very interested in creating something new for the residents of Canton and surrounding towns in the area of music,” Goshgarian said.

During that conversation, Tynan mentioned that the piano at the Senior Center was in very poor condition. Goshgarian offered to look for a good used piano to replace the one at the center. He looked online and came across a woman in Cambridge who was moving to a smaller space that would not accommodate her piano, an upright made by Boston manufacturer Chickering.

Hakobyan visited the woman and played the piano, realizing it was a good fit for the Senior Center. Goshgarian not only negotiated a good price for the piano; he also negotiated with the woman’s moving company, requesting that the piano be the first item loaded on to the moving truck on the day of the move. The truck went to the woman’s new residence to unload her furniture and then came to Canton to deliver the piano to the Senior Center.

Hakobyan, who is originally from Armenia, is both an accompanist and a concert pianist who has worked with Goshgarian for many years. She studied at the world-renowned Komitas Conservatory and is also the organist at the Holy Trinity Armenian Church of Greater Boston in Cambridge.

“We welcome everyone to come and enjoy and do some singing and do some listening,” Goshgarian said of those who are interested in the Canton Adult Chorus. He added that the chorus is open to those who appreciate music and is not limited to seniors.