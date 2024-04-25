  TOP STORIES WEEK   17
 

Ambassador Kristina Kvien, left, at the Armenian Genocide Memorial on April 23
Armenia & KarabakhArmenian Genocide

US Ambassador Visits Genocide Monument

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Armenpress) — US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien and US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations committee member Hannah Thoburn on April 23 visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute Edita Gzoyan  accompanied the guests to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, providing insights into the history of the creation of the memorial.

Gzoyan also mentioned the three khachkars (cross-stones) placed within the territory of Tsitsernakaberd in memory of Armenians who perished in massacres organized by the Azerbaijani government in Sumgait, Kirovabad (Gandzak), and Baku at the end of the last century. Additionally, she highlighted the stories of the five freedom fighters laid to rest in front of Hushapat during the Artsakh war, emphasizing the connection between these events and the Armenian Genocide.

Gzoyan also addressed the historical and legal aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, highlighting Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian actions and propaganda.

They laid a wreath at the memorial to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. Subsequently, they placed flowers near the Eternal Flame and observed a minute of silence to honor the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide.

 

