CYSCA Meeting to Feature Guest Speaker Ani Babaian

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The 38th Annual Membership Meeting of the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) will take place in the Community Room at the Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, on Wednesday, May 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will begin with guest speaker Ani Babaian who is the library curator at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and an art researcher and conservator. Her topic is “Identity through Colors: Exploring Armenian Painting.” At 7:15 PM, the annual business meeting will begin for CYSCA members and others who wish to become CYSCA members. A reception will follow immediately after.

Admission is free and the public is invited. Individuals considering membership are encouraged to attend and join.

Babaian holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Alzahra University in Tehran. She has authored numerous articles on Armenian and Persian art, has participated in conferences held in Iran and Armenia, and presentations on Armenian Art in the US. She has contributed to the volumes Armenian Frescoes edited by Dr. Karen Matevosyan (2019) and Armenian Communities of Persia/Iran edited by Richard G. Hovannisian (2022). She is also an artist in her own right.

During her tenure at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of Isfahan, Babaian worked on numerous important conservation projects, including the murals in the gavit or narthex of S. Amenaprkich Vank, in Chehel Sotoun Palace, and in the Museum of Decorative Arts of Isfahan. She has continued her conservation work for private collections and institutions in the U.S.