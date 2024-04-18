  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

CYSCA Meeting to Feature Guest Speaker Ani Babaian

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The 38th Annual Membership Meeting of the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) will take place in the Community Room at the Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, on Wednesday, May 8, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The evening will begin with guest speaker Ani Babaian who is the library curator at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) and an art researcher and conservator. Her topic is “Identity through Colors: Exploring Armenian Painting.” At 7:15 PM, the annual business meeting will begin for CYSCA members and others who wish to become CYSCA members. A reception will follow immediately after.

Admission is free and the public is invited. Individuals considering membership are encouraged to attend and join.

Babaian holds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Alzahra University in Tehran. She has authored numerous articles on Armenian and Persian art, has participated in conferences held in Iran and Armenia, and presentations on Armenian Art in the US. She has contributed to the volumes Armenian Frescoes edited by Dr. Karen Matevosyan (2019) and Armenian Communities of Persia/Iran edited by Richard G. Hovannisian (2022). She is also an artist in her own right.

During her tenure at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of Isfahan, Babaian worked on numerous important conservation projects, including the murals in the gavit or narthex of S. Amenaprkich Vank, in Chehel Sotoun Palace, and in the Museum of Decorative Arts of Isfahan. She has continued her conservation work for private collections and institutions in the U.S.

 

The mission of the Cambridge-Yerevan Sister City Association (CYSCA) is to foster friendship, mutual trust and dynamic interaction between the peoples of Cambridge and Yerevan as well as their neighboring regions; to build links between them; to promote public awareness of issues of mutual concern; and to appreciate and accommodate the various manifestations of diversity in these communities.

CYSCA was the brainchild of a group of concerned citizens of Cambridge, MA, who in the 1980s believed they could help promote world peace by organizing a grass roots movement through a partnership with a city in a Soviet republic. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the connection with Yerevan and its environs has remained strong. It is Cambridge’s oldest sister city relationship.

CYSCA’s numerous projects have included Community Connections (a professional exchange program operated by USAID through which CYSCA participated 19 times during 12 years); support to scores of schools in Armenia since 1994 through The Eva and Jack Medzorian Armenia School Aid Project; hosting 6 delegations, most recently in 2023, of emerging young leaders in various fields through the congressionally-sponsored Open World program; and frequent participation in the Cambridge Science Festival.

For more information, browse the CYSCA site: https://cambridgeyerevan.org.

CYSCA Membership is open to those who support the purposes of the Association and pay annual dues ($25 Individual, $50 Family and $10 Student). The 2024-2025 membership year begins on April 1, 2024. Please either send a check made out to “CYSCA” to CYSCA Treasurer, P.O. Box 382591, Cambridge, MA 02238, or bring it to the annual meeting to be able to vote.

RSVP is requested but not required to: info@cambridgeyerevan.org. Contact Roxanne Etmekjian, CYSCA President, for more information: roxannee@rcn.com  or info@cambridgeyerevan.org

