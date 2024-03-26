TCA Greater New York to Host Concert Featuring Serouj Kradjian and Band

PARAMUS, N.J. — Award-winning musician Serouj Kradjian and his band will perform for the New York metro area on Saturday, April 20 at the Ciccone Theatre in Paramus, NJ, in an event organized by the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Greater New York chapter.

Kradjian, a Grammy-nominated and Juno-winning pianist and composer, has performed around the world, and will now bring his unique blend of fusion music to the New York and New Jersey Armenian community, with his band, consisting of fellow talented Armenian musicians.

The concert, Piano Fantasy, will highlight a musical presentation of Kradjian’s creative journey, based on places he’s lived and traveled to worldwide.

Hailing from Canada, with roots in Beirut, Lebanon, Kradjian has composed and arranged over a hundred works that have been performed by symphonies around the world. His educational and musical pursuits have taken him from Vienna, Austria, to Toronto, Canada, to Hanover, Germany.

“My musical influences, from flamenco to Armenian folk music, Rachmaninoff and Liszt to Argentinian tango, Aznavour to Fairouz, Joni Mitchell to Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody and my original compositions, are evident in this program, so there is something for everyone,” said Kradjian.

Having performed around the world for diverse audiences, Kradjian highlights the “level of connection” he makes with his audiences, particularly the strong and rapid one he forges with Armenians.