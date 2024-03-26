  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
13

Week

Latest articles of the week
Serouj Kradjian
Arts & Culture

TCA Greater New York to Host Concert Featuring Serouj Kradjian and Band

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
36
0

PARAMUS, N.J. — Award-winning musician Serouj Kradjian and his band will perform for the New York metro area on Saturday, April 20 at the Ciccone Theatre in Paramus, NJ, in an event organized by the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Greater New York chapter.

Kradjian, a Grammy-nominated and Juno-winning pianist and composer, has performed around the world, and will now bring his unique blend of fusion music to the New York and New Jersey Armenian community, with his band, consisting of fellow talented Armenian musicians.

The concert, Piano Fantasy, will highlight a musical presentation of Kradjian’s creative journey, based on places he’s lived and traveled to worldwide.

Hailing from Canada, with roots in Beirut, Lebanon, Kradjian has composed and arranged over a hundred works that have been performed by symphonies around the world. His educational and musical pursuits have taken him from Vienna, Austria, to Toronto, Canada, to Hanover, Germany.

“My musical influences, from flamenco to Armenian folk music, Rachmaninoff and Liszt to Argentinian tango, Aznavour to Fairouz, Joni Mitchell to Freddie Mercury’s Bohemian Rhapsody and my original compositions, are evident in this program, so there is something for everyone,” said Kradjian.

Having performed around the world for diverse audiences, Kradjian highlights the “level of connection” he makes with his audiences, particularly the strong and rapid one he forges with Armenians.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“When I performed in Yerevan last year, I felt it happening the minute I played the first notes,” he said. “Every piece I played thereafter, there was an outpouring of different emotions from the audience; honest, sincere and full of love. This is what it feels like, playing for an Armenian audience.”

Kradjian, whose earliest musical influences included Armenian folk music, as well as the songs of Fairouz, Mozart and Liszt, enjoyed improvising in different styles as a child, which coincided with piano lessons, and ultimately “played a role in fusing different musical genres.”

“Our Committee is delighted to host Serouj Kradjian and his band, who will no doubt perform a memorable concert filled with an international flavor of music, with a foundation in our Armenian culture,” said Hilda Hartounian, Chair of the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s Greater New York chapter. “We look forward to welcoming our Armenian American community to this unforgettable evening.”

The concert will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:45 p.m.) at Bergen Community College’s Ciccone Theatre, 400 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652. Tickets are available here: bit.ly/TCAGNY_Serouj

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous France Casts Itself as Armenia’s Savior But Is it One?
Discover more cities:
CanadaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.