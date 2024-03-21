AIWA- LA Honors Educators at Women’s Day Reception at Consulate

GLENDALE — On Friday, March 8, 2024 the Armenian International Women’s Association held a reception honoring women educators at the Armenian Consulate here. The co-chairs, Hermine Janoyan and Ani Aivazian, planned the event spotlighting the accomplishments of the local women. Both ladies are longtime AIWA members who have held various positions in the organization.

As the crowd gathered while enjoying refreshments, Nicole Nishanian, president of the Los Angeles Affiliate, opened the program with welcoming remarks. She was followed by Mistress of Ceremonies Alice Petrossian, PhD, AIWA Central Board representative, who in turn introduced Dr. Karen Israyelian, consulate general of Armenia in Los Angeles. Israyelian acknowledged the importance of recognizing and valuing the significant contributions made by women, today and throughout Armenian history.

The honorees were Ellie Andreassian, head of the Eastern and Western Diocese Saturday Schools; Maral Boyadjian, principal of the Sahag-Mesrop School; Anahid Nalbandian, vice principal of the AGBU Marie Manoogian School and Souzy Ohanian, PhD., principal of the Merdinian School. They expressed their thanks and shared their experiences in the field of education.

Guitarist, Arthur Khachents, an Artsakh native, thrilled the crowd with a lovely performance of selected songs in honor of women.

Guest speaker, Prof. Lillit Kesheshyan, from the USC Institute of Armenian Studies explained the importance of the project she is currently working on, “Preserving Oral Histories,” which documents stories and experiences of individuals. As the first project of its kind, it will have a lasting impact on our local history with first-hand accounts from the variety of diasporan Armenians who have made up our community today.

Margaret Mgrublian, vice-president of the Los Angeles Affiliate closed the program by thanking the Consulate General and the staff, as well as the attendees. In honor of the significance of the day, all attendees left with long stem fuchsia-colored roses.