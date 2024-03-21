  TOP STORIES WEEK   12
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
12

Week

Latest articles of the week
Arts & Culture

Disney Shines Light on Vardavar

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
31
0

LOS ANGELES — This March Disney released an official music video for It’s Vardavar, a song featured in the episode “Vardavar!” from Mickey Mouse Funhouse, the Armenian Film Society reported.

The song appears when Astghik is introduced. The music video includes new visuals not previously seen in the episode.

“Vardavar!” centers entirely on the traditional Armenian festival involving water games and celebrations. In the episode, Minnie Mouse wears the wrong outfit to celebrate Vardavar, when she is greeted by the goddess Astghik. The episode is filled with cultural references and Armenian is spoken throughout the episode.

The episode is written by Kathleen Sarnelli Kapukchyan (@kathleen_sarnelli). The character of Astghik is voiced by Liana Bdéwi (@lianabdewi), who is Armenian on her mother’s side and Lebanese on her father’s side.

“Vardavar!” is available to watch on YouTube in the US, and is also available on DisneyNow.com and in the DisneyNOW app. The episode will be available on Disney+ at a later date.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous AIWA- LA Honors Educators at Women’s Day Reception at Consulate
Next Yerevan Warned Against Dropping Lawsuits Against Baku
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.