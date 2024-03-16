  TOP STORIES WEEK   11
 

From left, Angelina Nazarian, Natalie Shememian, Lianna Shememian, Raffi Arkun, Ara Naroian, and Katya Maserejian, ready to collect raffle tickets
Community

Ful for Love: Boston Tekeyan Brings Together Community with Good Food and Entertainment

by
Aram Arkun
WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Boston Chapter organized a brunch with impromptu entertainment on Sunday, March 10 at the main hall of the Baikar Building in Watertown. There were over 80 people in attendance, including a table of youth in their teens and twenties.

1 of 2
A plate of ful
Mamouniyeh

Members of the chapter, led by newly-elected chapter co-chair Rita Balyozian and her talented husband Hagop prepared ful (fava beans) with all the requisite sides, with mamouniyeh for desert for the capacity crowd.

1 of 3
In front, Lucy Maserejian, left, and Sossy Yogurtian, with Maral Der Torossian, left, and Rita Balyozian in the Baikar kitchen
Dr. Aida Yavshayan
Maral Der Torossian, left, and Rita Balyozian in the Baikar kitchen

Co-chair Dr. Aida Yavshayan pointed out some of the newly elected TCA Boston executive members and spoke about the forthcoming plans of the chapter. It has initiated a cooking demonstration lecture series, the first of which, on how to prepare kata/gata/nazouk, will be conducted by Dr. Knarik Arkun on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. at the Baikar Building.

Angelina Nazarian

A jazz evening with light refreshments is being planned tentatively for early April starring up-and-coming singer Angelina Nazarian, who recently appeared on the competition reality show “The Voice,” together with several other young musicians. On April 28, the chapter is cosponsoring a theatrical performance by Nora Armani at the Armenian Cultural Foundation.

Sarkis Gavlakian at podium reciting poetry to full house

During the brunch, Angelina Nazarian sang Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en rose” for the guests. Poet Sarkis Gavlakian, a longtime TCA member, recited several of his own poems in Armenian. At the end of the afternoon, Sarkis Antreassian, another longtime TCA member, told a few humorous anecdotes which left the crowd in a genial mood.

Sarkis Antreassian

A raffle was organized by newly-elected chapter co-treasurers Suzy Naroian and Jeanine Shememian to support the forthcoming activities of the chapter. Vatche Der Torossian thanked the Gyumri Lavash bakery on behalf of the Tekeyan Boston chapter for its kind donation of lavash for the brunch.

From left, Jeanine Shememian, Lianna Shememian, Suzy Naroian

For more information on the cooking series, contact chapter co-secretary Sossy Yogurtian at 617 281-1647 or email syogurtian@comcast.net. For more information on the chapter and other events, email bostontca@gmail.com.

