Azerbaijan Makes No Secret of Plans to Erase All Armenian Traces from Armenia

“There is no statistics on how many Artsakh citizens left Armenia. The (Armenian) authorities can say that number clearly. Anyway, we have a serious fear that the number can significantly increase in the spring. In this kind of social and housing programs it becomes more obvious,” said Artak Beglaryan, the former Artsakh State Minister added at the same press conference.

The Artsakh/Karabakh Armenians are in a very difficult social and psychological situation currently. Azerbaijanis say (mostly mockingly) forget Artsakh (Karabakh); it’s already in the past, and Armenians say we will return one day. In any case, the fact is that Artsakh/Karabakh is under the control of Azerbaijan and the Armenians consider it unrealistic to go there soon.

It’s hard to say this, but it’s really frightening to think that the Artsakh/Karabakh Armenians will say for a hundred years that we will go home one day, but they won’t be able to go there, as we are witnessing in the case of Diaspora Armenians.

The following are some comments from Artsakh Armenians now in Armenia:

Gayane Budayan, Hadrut, Artsakh/Karabakh Hadrut: “I really don’t expect anything good. It is clear that they will demolish and destroy, whatever they don’t like, they will transform. The Artsakh/Karabakh Armenians will face the same fate as the Armenians of Shahumyan; some will fly to Russia, others to other countries, others will somehow survive in Armenia. How do I see the future of Artsakh in the next 70-80 years? It’s very hard to say. I do not know… The Artsakh Armenians are neglected by the Armenian authorities, that is a fact that has its reasons, I think everyone understands that.”

Anoush Shahramayna, Stepanakert: “If I try to imagine what Artsakh will be like in 10 years, I should at least see what is being done by Armenia.. Can we properly represent our rights as Artsakh Armenians in international courts? What happened was no longer a war; Azerbaijan simply forced us out of our country. Who should raise again the rights of self-determination and return of the Artsakh people? What should be done for this? These questions must be answered first. We must understand that time is not working in our favor. We need concrete goals, development and civilized struggle. As for the situation of Artsakh Armenians, it is very complicated, unstable social situation, the risk of any displaced person being outside is very high. There are no social guarantees, and with the termination of social assistance programs, the problems will deepen. Many Artsakh families have left Armenia, but they do not have refugee status in another country. I think the maximum should be done to keep the people of Artsakh in Armenia. We need continuous social support programs, an active and realistic housing security program.”

Armine Hayrapetyan, Stepanakert: “What is happening today in Artsakh after the ethnic cleansing was expected from Azerbaijan. In the course of history, we have seen it both in Nakhichevan and in northern Artsakh. Azerbaijan will try to do the same with today’s Artsakh, will try to erase the Armenian traces. The demolition of the parliament building caused an uproar among Armenians, which is strange to me, frankly. Aliyev proceeded to the destruction of state symbols in order to show Armenians, Azerbaijanis and the world in general that there is no Artsakh state. We should oppose Azerbaijan and speak to the world about our rights, but this is not being done, perhaps due to their (our) socio-psychological trauma. However, time does not wait and we must sober up and act. We must not accept our weakness. In this changing world, everything is possible, so as a result of geopolitical developments, everything can be different. The issue of Artsakh is not just the issue of Artsakh Armenians, but of all Armenians all over the world. The more indifferent we are, the more time will work against us.”