Shahbazian Foundation Empowering Remote Villages of Armenia Through Educational Initiatives

BOSTON — The Shahbazian Charitable Foundation was founded in 2014 by the efforts of Professor Joseph Shahbazian and Dr. Bella Margarian in memory of their beloved brother, Janson Shahbazian. Professor Joseph Shahbazian is a physicist, medical engineer, author, inventor, philanthropist, and Dr. Bella Margarian is a higher education administrator, author, inventor, and philanthropist. They have supported hundreds of pupils and students from the remote villages of Armenia since 2014 with computers, scholarships, and stationery. The founders have been supporting the students of schools in different regions of Armenia, such as Tavush, Martuni, and Ijevan, since the 1990s when they were still university students. Now, students of those schools have become teachers and employees of the same schools.

According to the founders, access to quality education in remote corners of Armenia is often a distant dream for many students and families. Limited resources, geographic barriers, and socio-economic difficulties create formidable obstacles to learning. However, amid these challenges, the Shahbazian Foundation has stepped up to make a difference and transform the educational landscape in remote villages, unlocking opportunities and empowering communities for a brighter future.

Before implementing any educational initiatives, the charity conducts thorough needs assessments and community consultations to understand the specific challenges and aspirations of the villages it serves. By engaging with local stakeholders, including parents, teachers, and community leaders, the charity ensures that its interventions are culturally relevant, contextually appropriate, and aligned with the needs and priorities of the community. Community involvement is central to the success of their initiatives. The charity works hand in hand with local communities, empowering them to take ownership of their educational journey. Through parent-teacher associations, community-led initiatives, and participatory decision-making processes, the charity fosters a sense of ownership, pride, and collective responsibility for the success of education in remote villages.

The Shahbazian charity is committed to measuring the impact of its educational interventions and continuously monitoring progress towards its goals. Through rigorous monitoring and evaluation, the charity assesses the effectiveness of its programs, identifies areas for improvement, and adapts its strategies accordingly. Moreover, the charity promotes sustainability by fostering local leadership, building capacity, and mobilizing resources within the community to ensure that educational gains are maintained and scaled over time. One of the first steps in improving education in remote villages is to address essential resources like educational materials, books, and technology. Recognizing the pivotal role of teachers in shaping the future, the charity offers training programs and professional development opportunities to enhance their skills and pedagogical practices. Through workshops and mentoring, teachers gain the knowledge, confidence, and resources to deliver high-quality education that meets the diverse needs of students in remote settings. The charity ensures sustainable impact and long-term success by investing in teacher capacity-building. By empowering remote villages through tailored educational initiatives, this charity is changing lives, transforming communities, and shaping the future. Through strategic investments, the Shahbazian Foundation breaks down barriers and unlocks every child’s potential, one village at a time.

The Shahbazian Foundation focuses on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) programs by facilitating student development, encouraging excellence through creative learning, and promoting community/school partnerships. The Foundation plans periodic lectures by inviting professionals and academicians worldwide for lectures and training on timely topics around Armenia. The foundation board members are directly involved in the community through innovative projects that advance public well-being, spark new ideas, and spread knowledge and respect. They are committed to responsiveness, accessibility, fairness, and involvement. One of the key strengths of this nonprofit organization is the ability to innovate and adapt to the diverse needs of society. From implementing technology-driven learning platforms to promoting experiential learning opportunities, the organization pioneers new educational approaches that engage students and equip them with the skills needed to succeed in the 21st century.

The Foundation has spent about five hundred thousand dollars from their family fund for their projects in the last ten years. Looking ahead, the Shahbazian Foundation is committed to continuing its efforts towards educational reforms and rejuvenation. As the Foundation celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2024, they have committed to a one-million-dollar budget for the next five years to reform and rejuvenate the science curriculum in high schools of the Gegharkunik region in Armenia. This initiative aims to enhance the quality and relevance of science education in the area, giving students a solid foundation for future academic and professional pursuits. The Foundation’s efforts will profoundly impact the lives of the students in the region, providing them with the necessary tools to succeed in the modern world. The Shahbazian Foundation is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization registered in Massachusetts.