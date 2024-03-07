The Heavenly Début of Ruzan Mantashyan Royal Opera House in London

By Hasmik Seymour
LONDON — On January 24, Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan made her much-anticipated début of at the legendary Royal Opera House in Covent Garden in Puccini’s “La Bohème”(https://www.roh.org.uk/tickets-and-events/la-boheme-by-richard-jones-details).
Despite her young age, Mantashyan is already a sought-after soloist across European opera houses, however her London début was delayed for several years due to the COVID outbreak.
“I love the receptiveness of the London audience, and the ovations following my arias are extremely flattering,” Mantashyan said after the February 9 performance.
Mantashyan is the face of the modern-day opera: slender, cool, and unassuming, more reminiscent of a jazz singer than an established opera star. Yet her biography is traditional and comparable to most classical musicians and singers from Armenia shining on the international arena for several decades.
Born in Yerevan, Mantashyan studied piano from age 7, and started voice lessons with Valery Harutyunov at Komitas State Conservatory obtaining her BA degree. She perfected her singing at Mirella freni’s Accademia di Belcanto in Modena (the hometown of opera colossus Luciano Pavarotti), where she also performed in the tribute concert for Pavarotti in 2011. She has performed major roles at prestigious opera houses in Modena, Reggio, Konzerthaus Berlin, Opéra de Paris Bastille, Lille, Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Seoul and Zurich, Montpellier, and Hamburg, at the Opéra de Paris as well as the Glyndebourne Festival in Great Britain.