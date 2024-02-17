Instead of a National Salvation Strategy Will They Create Another Ill-Renowned Treaty of Alexandropol?

By Dr. Arshavir Gundjian, C.M.
The domestic political life of Armenia, with its daily new developments, recently has taken on a new and worrisome dimension.
Under the influence of the successive major crises that have occurred in the past year, over a month ago, I expressed my thoughts in a long and comprehensive essay entitled “Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora: Facing Great Challenges in the Next Era,” which received a wide response in the Armenian and English press. The thoughts expressed there remain relevant today.
Its urgent message is that in order to prevent greater and irreparable new losses, it is necessary to urgently create a National Salvation Strategy Body, with the best elements of our nation. In the international political immoral circus of these days, this body should lead the strategic activity of Armenia with the consolidation of nationwide efforts. It was emphasized that this initiative should be taken by the government, and everyone, the opposition, the homeland’s intellectuals and all the important structures of the diaspora, should show their sincere and complete cooperation.
However, today, it is observed with deep pain and disappointment that, apart from the wide response in the press, and apart from Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia’s positive and constructive, yet limited initiative, not a single action has been taken on this matter, which is a central problem of Armenian national existence. The Armenian government itself remains motionless. Is the majority of the Armenian world in a deep stupor or has it reached a dangerous level of impotence?
In fact, today’s authorities, and especially Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, continue to act in an unchanging, despotic manner. It is obvious that the latter still believes that “he may be responsible, but he is not guilty” for all the serious losses of Armenia and the Armenian people, which he has led by means of his unfortunately inconsistent, contradictory and confusing policies.