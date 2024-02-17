Instead of a National Salvation Strategy Will They Create Another Ill-Renowned Treaty of Alexandropol?

While people were busy with absurd issues of this type, the prime minister and his small group of associates in the National Assembly, suddenly and again unexpectedly, started to raise a number of issues leading to much more serious consequences. The Declaration of Independence of Armenia, the Constitution, the Coat of Arms, and the Anthem were put under question with dizzying speed. Unbelievably, they even dared to question the importance of Mount Ararat, one of the greatest and indisputable sanctities of the Armenian people, giving the pitiful justification that after all Ararat currently is not found within the boundaries of Armenia.

Serious voices in Armenia and the diaspora pointed out to the prime minister and his direct associates that this attack unleashed against all these symbols important to the statehood and identity of the Armenians represent useless and inconsequential demoralizing steps taken simply to please and give in to the condescending demands of Turks and Azerbaijanis. In response, they tried unsuccessfully to completely deny this evident circumstance.

However, the self-spoken confession came from the prime minister himself when, with the intention of convincing the people, he gave the story of bulls for explanatory purposes, which simply caused laughter. Adopting a thoughtful attitude, the prime minister “explained” to his listeners as follows. Currently, he said, Armenia is trying to advance safely on a road on both sides of which bulls are lined up ready to attack. Then he added that Armenia should be circumspect and careful and remove all the “red clothes” on it in order to calmly continue on its path. This is how transparent his strategy is.

Perhaps the prime minister has missed the fact that in the traditional contests held in Spain, when people face the bulls, they will hold in their hands deadly swords prepared for taking them down. When the bull attacks a bullfighter with excessive force, the latter, knowing that he is facing the choice of life and death, mercilessly plunges his sword into the bull’s heart. It is necessary for Prime Minister Pashinyan to consider this last image pertaining to his story of bulls.

How much awareness of national dignity, responsibility and security is required to reflect that Armenia should first of all have in its hands the most effective and modern weapons of self-defense corresponding to the sword of the bullfighter? Is it necessary to reiterate the well-known popular saying that the most effective way to ensure peace is to be prepared to the maximum extent for a possible war?

The current defeatist policy of Prime Minister Pashinyan and his associates, by appeasing our insatiable archenemies, the Turks and Azeris, trying to satisfy their successive and endless demands made in the familiar style of the Mafia, will voluntarily lead us to the situation of one hundred years ago. At that time, the defeated Republic of Armenia was forced to sign the infamous Treaty of Alexandropol. This appears to be happening now without attempts even to try to avoid this situation, taking advantage of all the alternatives provided to Armenians one hundred years later.

So, today we are forced to declare that the prime minister’s proposals to save Armenia from its current impasse are wrong.

Creating a so-called new “legitimate constitution,” replacing “Armenians’ history” with “Armenia’s history,” and especially denying that Mount Ararat, the centuries-old symbol of pride of the Armenian people, is Armenian, will not lead to salvation, nor will any other concessions.

Instead of all those humiliating and fruitless steps, today’s urgent demand is to unite the all-powerful forces of our people from Armenia to the diaspora and put them to work with smart and flexible means, so that they organize the hard work of warding off the current danger of the complete loss of the homeland. We hope that we are not already too late.

The solution to this urgent existential problem requires, on the one hand, that Armenia provide itself with a modern and powerful system of self-defense as a matter of priority. On the other hand, with the same importance, it should endow itself with a body that creates a high-level strategy for national salvation, and even more so, a body with the full capacity to deal with political issues, led by individuals who have the best experience, cunning, knowledge and especially, the ability to predict future moves with the ingenuity of a chess master.

It is clear that today’s authorities, after the defeat of the 44-day war, and after that with their almost daily failures – the last and most shocking of which was the complete loss of centuries-old Armenian Artsakh in 24 hours – can no longer claim to believe that they are capable of shouldering this great responsibility on their shoulders alone. Morally, they are obligated to humbly request the support and cooperation of all the capable elements of our people.

Otherwise, they are not allowed to lead Armenia involuntarily to the point of signing a new and shameful Treaty of Alexandropol.