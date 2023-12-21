Blinken, Fidan Discuss Armenian-Azerbaijani Relations

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan regularly discuss normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on December 15.

“I will say that in all of our conversations – or all the conversations between Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Fidan, that is a topic that comes up for conversation – as part of the conversation. So I won’t give a specific readout, but that is something that they regularly discuss when they either get together in person or when they talk on the phone,” Miller said during a press briefing.

Miller has also referred to Hakan Fidan’s statement made in Baku on December 14 that, in his opinion, Armenia and Azerbaijan are closer than ever to a peace agreement.

“We welcome Turkey playing a productive role in resolving this conflict. We agree with what the foreign minister said, that peace is possible and we would support direct talks between the two parties to achieve that,” he added.