Boston Rally Demands US Action for Artsakh

Many of the rally’s speakers called for the urgent needs of Artsakh Armenians forcibly displaced by Azerbaijan. Knar Krafian speaking on behalf of the Northeastern Armenian Student Association noted that while she and her peers “are lucky enough to continue our education and carry on with our lives,” while “most Artsakhtsis our age are focusing on survival.” Gulesserian on Zoravik’s behalf asserted: “With sanctions against the Aliyev clan and no more aid for Azerbaijan, Armenians might have a future. But the Armenians of Artsakh who fled Azerbaijani persecution need help now. The elderly sleeping in the streets and the malnourished children need immediate humanitarian assistance, and the paltry 11.5 million that USAID just promised to send to help ease the plight of Armenians is not enough. We demand that our Congressional representatives do more: Send more humanitarian assistance to Armenia NOW! If we could give hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Azerbaijan to help cause this catastrophe, the least we can do is send adequate aid to save the lives of those directly victimized by it.”

Speakers with personal connections to the region noted that democracy in Armenia and Artsakh must be protected. Nairi Krafian’s speech on behalf of the Armenian Youth Federation was delivered by Knar Krafian, who described how visits to the Caucasus showed her that “Artsakh was a beacon of hope for all oppressed peoples, and a shining example of the good that could come from decolonization and democratic values,” but how “the beacon of light that was Artsakh was overcome by the darkness of Azerbaijani oppression and colonialism.” Judith Saryan, representing Democracy Today, echoed the sentiment: “America and the West did nothing to help the fledgling democratic Republic of Artsakh during the nine month blockade by Azerbaijan and Russia which starved the people and led to their inability to protect themselves against the Azerbaijani attack.” Documentary photographer Winslow Martin noted: “Armenia cannot alone insure peace and stability in the region. Today, the border of the Republic itself is not safe. The free, independent democratic nation continues to be threatened with military incursion by its autocratic neighbor. No nation born in and committed to freedom and justice in the world should let this stand. To ignore such crimes is to embolden this and other potential perpetrators of such crimes around the world.”

Speakers noted the strength of aligning with other oppressed peoples. Emra Altindis on behalf of Bostonbul, a Boston-based Turkish organization, asserted: “Just in the last month, all these companies who are sending weapons to the world, specifically to Israel, made 27-billion-dollar profits just in the last month. And these American companies are directly collaborating with the Israeli military complex, which supported the Azerbaijan regime during these attacks on Karabakh. And I think we need to see this connection between the suffering of the people in Palestine and the suffering of the people in Karabakh right now. They are so connected. And I hope this ethnic cleansing will stop in Karabakh, and in Gaza, as soon as possible. And I hope these oppressor regimes in Azerbaijan, in Turkey, in Israel, that they will lose, and we will find ways to live in peace and harmony.” Ihsan Karahasi, an activist with Zoravik, talked in Western Armenian about the shared struggles of Kurds and Armenians against Turkish violence. Aïcha Belabbes, an activist with the Muslim Justice League, spoke about the shared histories of indigenous Palestinians and Armenians victimized by oppressive, genocidal, well-equipped regimes.

Several speakers urged the community to take a more active role in advocating for Armenia and Artsakh. Referencing Azerbaijan’s campaign to destroy Armenian cultural heritage in Artsakh, Tamar Melkonian, speaking on behalf of Amaras Art Alliance, explained: “We, who proudly bear the name Amaras [an Armenian monastery in Artsakh built in the 4th century where the inventor of the Armenian alphabet, Mesrob Mashdots, founded the first educational center for teaching it; the monastery is currently located in territory controlled by Azerbaijan], now have a heavier duty, to always remember this name and elevate its history and importance.” She urged the community to work in concert to prevent more cultural heritage destruction: “Together we stand to strengthen our resolve and to preserve that rich cultural heritage and ensure it thrives and prospers for generations to come.”

Herman Purutian of the Armenian Assembly of America – New England encouraged the community to keep working: “Our job is to make sure that we hold our government accountable in all ways. Last week the Senate passed the [“Armenian Protection Act of 2023”], which would take away the ability of the President to waive Section 907. It is a good start, but it is not done yet. It has to go through the House, and this is where we come in holding our government accountable. Each of you, I ask, that you reach out to your representatives. You can use the Armenian Assembly resources, you can use the Armenian National Committee’s resources. Reach out to your representatives and make sure that they ensure the passage of the resolution through the House and that bill goes to the President’s desk.”

Aram Kaligian, who spoke on behalf of the Armenian National Committee – Eastern Massachusetts, asserted that “It is important to get out in the streets and show our Congressmen, our leaders, our Senators that what happens in Armenia matters to us and that is important to us. When 100,000 Armenians are starved and terrorized and driven out of their homes, and we don’t hit the streets, it says to our Congressmen that it is not that important to us.” Kaligian went on to urge the attendees to take concrete action for Artsakh: “In terms of leveraging political support, the easiest thing you can do right now is to go to the ANCA website and sign up to be a rapid responder. So, whenever ANCA sends an email to President Biden, or the Congress, or Secretary Blinken demanding sanctions on Azerbaijan, or cutting military aid, an email gets sent in your name to your Congress[person] or Senator.”