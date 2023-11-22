Armenian POWs Await End to Their Illegal Imprisonments in Azerbaijan

The lawyer noted that “These charges are levied against these prisoners of war through sham trials held in Baku’s Serious Crimes Court. The judges are Afgan Hajiyev, Eldar Ismayilov, Azad Majidov and Faig Ganiyev. Alternatively, these farcical courts, like a court of jesters, are also composed of Telman Huseynov, Ali Mammadov, Javid Huseynov, Samir Aliyev, Zeynal Aghayev, Sabukhi Guseynov, Mirza Khankishiyev and Illham Mahmudov.

“The trials conducted by these judges are illegal and arbitrary. The Armenian military personnel face false accusations where the judges deprive them of their rights as prisoners of war and even refuse to provide them with independent defense lawyers. This is to be expected, as these judges have appalling backgrounds. They have tried and condemned Azerbaijani national political prisoners, many of whom have expressed political dissent and speak against President Ilham Aliyev’s dictatorship. Clearly, these sentenced Azerbaijani nationals have the status of political prisoners.”

Thus it is no surprise that Azerbaijan’s dictatorship routinely violates every norm of international humanitarian law whenever it takes Armenian defense forces and civilians as hostages. While in captivity, some are even tortured; others are murdered.

There has been extreme inconsistency and arbitrariness within these trials. Some prisoners were returned before a judicial decision was even made, while others were sentenced to 6 months in prison. Two prisoners have received 4-year prison sentences, and many others have received 6-year sentences.

“All of this causes extreme anguish and mental torture in the families who know that their sons are deprived of any coherent criteria for imprisonment and prosecution and are exposed to severe torture in Azeri jails,” the lawyer said.

“Another cause of pain for the families is the lack of assistance and support. For example, despite three years of illegal imprisonment, the lack of visibility of such a sensitive issue in the media has created an absence of political motivation from any state – including the government of Armenia – to advocate for the freedom of these young men.”

The names of those held hostage are often absent from public discussions, further hampering efforts for their release. The lawyer shared their names with me.

The following Armenian prisoners of war were sentenced to six months in prison: Gevorg Norairovich Asetryan, Volodiya Vachagani Hakobyan, Mkrtich Simonovich Minosyan, Yuri Tigranovic Karapetyan, Romik Misakini Sedrakyan, Edgar Vachaganovich Matesyan, Albert Kamoyevich Petrosyan, Gor Vagramini Gasparyan, Aram Garnikovich Minasyan, Kamo Karenovich Sefilyan, Armen Yegizari Bagasyan and Sisak Grishai Yengoyan.

All were repatriated after their false sentences were completed. The following Armenians have been sentenced to 4 years in prison: Gegham Samveli Serobyan and Hrach/Grach Arzumani (Arzumanovic) Avagyan/Avakyan. Both remain incarcerated, and I had the opportunity to interview their mothers in Armenia.

The Armenians below have been sentenced to six years in prison: Varazadt Amushavanovich Manukyan, Martin Musheqovich Agramanyan, Jora Vanoevich Manukyan, Ashot Artakovich Gevorkyan, Grigor Gagigovich Kuregyan, Haykaz Koryuni (Koryunovich) Hovhannisyan/Hovanesyan, Davit Stepani (Stepanovich) Stepanyan, Levon Ashoti (Ashotovich) Tosunyan, Artur Eduardi (Eduardovich) Baghdasaryan, Hrayr Hrachyayi (Hrachovich) Herbayan, Varazdat Seryozhayi (Seryojevich) Harutyunyan/Arutyunyan, Serob Sureni (Surenovich) Avagyan/Avakyan, Narek Aghasu (Aqaovich) Kostanyan, Setrak Samvelovich Soghomonyan, Rafik Robertovich Karapetyan, Feliks Arshakovich Grigoryan, Mels Karapetovich Ambardanyan, Gurgen Hovannesovich Golayan, Vagarshak Merojanovich Maloyan, Arman Vazgeni (Vazgenovich) Dilanyan, Andranik Vazgeni Mikayelyan, Manuk Hovhannesi (Hovanesovich) Martoyan, Arsen Arayiki (Araikovich) Vardanyan, Hrayr Vardeni (Seryojevichin) Tadevosyan, Vahagn Ediki (Edikovich) Bahrikyan, Sasun Seyrani (Seyranovich) Yeghiazaryan, Ovsep Robertovich Manukyan, Robert Hoviki (Ovikovich) Gevorgyan, Karen Armenaki (Armenovich) Aramyan, Andranik Srapi (Srapovich) Sukisyan, Eduard Armeni (Armenovich) Kirakosyan/Giragusyan, Gevorg Samveli (Samvelovich) Martirosyan, Volodya Vachagani (Gagikovich) Hakobyan/Akopyan, Tigran Manuki (Manukovich) Avagyan/Avakyan, Grigor Seyrani (Seyranovich) Saghatelyan and Vagharshak Ashoti Avetisyan.

It should be noted that 12 of those listed above were repatriated, adding yet another layer of illegality to the criteria adopted for their treatment by Azerbaijan.

For the past 3 years, families have eagerly waited for the return of their loved ones. Since there is no justice for these imprisoned Armenians, it is vital to support their families in this painful process by letting them know that their sons are neither forgotten nor abandoned. The plight of these Armenian young men and their families should be constantly brought to light so that policies at the highest levels of international political arenas can put an end to Azerbaijan’s criminal and reprehensible actions.

(Uzay Bulut is a Turkish journalist formerly based in Ankara. She is a research fellow of the Philos Project.)