Children’s Author Meghri Dervartanian to Present New Book

BELMONT, Mass. — Join Meghri Dervartanian on Friday, November 10, at 5 p.m. for an Armenian children’s book reading, to be held at 47 Lawndale St., Belmont. The evening will serve as a fundraiser for the Armenian Youth Federation’s new “Sponsor an Artsakh Student” initiative and will take place in her classroom. Dervartanian will debut her new book, titled Վհուկը եւ իր Աւելը (“Vhooguh yev ir Avele, or the Witch and Her Broomstick”).

“It is more important than ever to preserve and promote our language and culture. Our language is a huge part of our Armenian identity, and we must find ways to keep it alive and pass it on to future generations,” Dervartanian said.

Parents or caregivers may stay with their children throughout the activity or drop them off. Light snacks and refreshments will be available for those who stay. There is a 15-person capacity, so respond to Dervartanian by email at m.dervartanian@gmail.com. Donation is $30 and includes a copy of the book.