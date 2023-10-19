Azerbaijani President Visits Karabakh’s Abandoned Main Town

Azerbaijan’s president traveled to the former de facto capital of the now-defunct Nagorno-Karabakh Republic on October 15.
Baku established full control over the region in a lightning military operation on September 19-20 that triggered the exodus of the entire 100,000-some Armenian population.
Ilham Aliyev’s visit was full of aggressively triumphant symbolism, captured in a 4-minute video released by APA TV.
Clad in military fatigues, Aliyev toured the building that formerly housed the de facto Armenian government in the town known to Armenians as Stepanakert and Azerbaijanis as Khankandi.
As he entered the building, he stepped on a Nagorno-Karabakh flag that had been placed on the floor.
At one point, he opened a window and laughed as he wafted out the air he seemed to suggest had been contaminated by the breath of the previous inhabitants.