Armenian Citizens Return from Israel on Special Flight

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — A special flight from Tel Aviv, organized by the Armenian government brought back home Armenian citizens and ethnic Armenians, including more than 70 children, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ani Badalyan said on October 15.

As the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia informs, in total, 149 citizens of the Republic of Armenia and persons of Armenian origin, including children, were transported from Israel to Armenia.

Rev. Tirair Hovakimyan, the spiritual pastor of Israeli city of Haifa and the northern regions of Israel, announced at a briefing with journalists that he had brought his family to Armenia and intended to return to Israel again to continue his spiritual service.

Angelina Baloyan, who arrived in Armenia on a special flight from the Israeli city of Ashdod, presented the situation in the city and noted that the children were very frightened.

“The kids would wake up in the middle of the night and say, ‘Mom, did the air raid siren sound again?’ It is impossible to convey what a mother experiences at such moments.

Now I am in Armenia with my children, but my husband has stayed there,” she said, in particular.