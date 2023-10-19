Vahan Tekeyan School in Lebanon Inaugurates Sam and Sylva Simonian Kindergarten

BEIRUT — The Vahan Tekeyan School in Lebanon announced the inauguration of the Sam and Sylva Simonian Kindergarten on Sunday, October 1. This event took place on the school premises in the presence of the eponymous benefactors, their daughter Sevahn, dignitaries and the school community. It marked a significant milestone in the institution’s history, which spans over 70 years.

The Sam and Sylva Simonian Kindergarten provides a nurturing environment for young learners to embark on their educational journey despite the dire economic situation in Lebanon. Sam Simonian, who resides in the USA with his family, is an esteemed alumnus of the school, as he attended the Vahan Tekeyan School as a young boy. The contributions made by the couple over the past decades are a testament to their unwavering commitment to education and their dedication to Tekeyan’s community in Lebanon.

The Vahan Tekeyan School in Beirut has a strong educational legacy. For more than 72 years, the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Board of Trustees in Lebanon have provided governance and oversight to ensure the accomplish the educational mission of the association. Armenian students have flocked through its gates seeking student centered education in a caring and nurturing environment. It is worth mentioning that, for the past three years and continuing into this academic year, the Vahan Tekeyan School has provided tuition-free education, a magnanimous initiative made possible through the gracious and generous contributions of Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Silva Simonian of Dallas, Texas.

The Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada has also been a strong financial supporter of the school for many decades.

The kindergarten’s opening ceremony was a remarkable occasion and a moment of pride for the TCA. In her opening speech, Annie Lachinian-Magarian, chairperson of the Tekeyan School Board, outlined the achievements of the Simonians and reiterated that their generous yearly contributions have become the lifeline of the school. She stated that this momentous event can be defined by three words: gratitude, hope and inspiration.

Among the dignitaries present were Archbishop Shahe Panossian, the Primate of Lebanon, Mardig Boghossian, the mayor of the Municipality of Bourdj Hammoud, Hagop Kassardjian, the chairperson of the TCA Board of Trustees and Board members, Dr. Hagop Papazian, the chairperson of the TCA District Committee and members, esteemed members of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the Armenian Youth Association, media representatives, donors, friends and school staff.