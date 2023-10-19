  TOP STORIES WEEK   42
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
42

Week

Latest articles of the week
From left, Hagop Kassardjian, Sylva Simonian, Sam Simonian and Sevana Semerjian Darakdjian cutting the inaugural ribbon
CommunityInternational

Vahan Tekeyan School in Lebanon Inaugurates Sam and Sylva Simonian Kindergarten

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
80
0

BEIRUT — The Vahan Tekeyan School in Lebanon announced the inauguration of the Sam and Sylva Simonian Kindergarten on Sunday, October 1. This event took place on the school premises in the presence of the eponymous benefactors, their daughter Sevahn, dignitaries and the school community. It marked a significant milestone in the institution’s history, which spans over 70 years.

From left, Vahan Tekeyan School teachers and staff surrounding the Simonians, the chair of the School Board and the principal

The Sam and Sylva Simonian Kindergarten provides a nurturing environment for young learners to embark on their educational journey despite the dire economic situation in Lebanon. Sam Simonian, who resides in the USA with his family, is an esteemed alumnus of the school, as he attended the Vahan Tekeyan School as a young boy. The contributions made by the couple over the past decades are a testament to their unwavering commitment to education and their dedication to Tekeyan’s community in Lebanon.

Front row, from left, Sevahn Simonian, daughter of Sam and Sylva Simonian, Sylva Simonian, Sam Simonian, Archbishop Shahe Panossian, Primate of Lebanon, Mayor of Bourj Hammoud Mardig Boghossian, Chair of TCA Board Hagop Kassardjian, Treasurer of TCA Board Dr. Hovig Vartanian

The Vahan Tekeyan School in Beirut has a strong educational legacy. For more than 72 years, the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Board of Trustees in Lebanon have provided governance and oversight to ensure the accomplish the educational mission of the association. Armenian students have flocked through its gates seeking student centered education in a caring and nurturing environment. It is worth mentioning that, for the past three years and continuing into this academic year, the Vahan Tekeyan School has provided tuition-free education, a magnanimous initiative made possible through the gracious and generous contributions of Mr. and Mrs. Sam and Silva Simonian of Dallas, Texas.

From left, Annie Lachinian-Magarian, Sevana Semerjian Darakdjian, Sam Simonian, Sylva Simonian holding a shirt with the emblem of the school and the name of the new kindergarten, and Hagop Kassardjian

The Central Board of the Tekeyan Cultural Association of the United States and Canada has also been a strong financial supporter of the school for many decades.

The kindergarten’s opening ceremony was a remarkable occasion and a moment of pride for the TCA. In her opening speech, Annie Lachinian-Magarian, chairperson of the Tekeyan School Board, outlined the achievements of the Simonians and reiterated that their generous yearly contributions have become the lifeline of the school. She stated that this momentous event can be defined by three words: gratitude, hope and inspiration.

Among the dignitaries present were Archbishop Shahe Panossian, the Primate of Lebanon, Mardig Boghossian, the mayor of the Municipality of Bourdj Hammoud, Hagop Kassardjian, the chairperson of the TCA Board of Trustees and Board members, Dr. Hagop Papazian, the chairperson of  the TCA District Committee and members, esteemed members of the Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, the Armenian General Benevolent Union and the Armenian Youth Association, media representatives, donors, friends and school staff.

From left, Chair of Vahan Tekeyan School Board and Secretary of TCA Board Annie Lachinian-Magarian, Sylva Simonian, Sam Simonian, Sevahn Simonian, Hagop Kassardjian, Principal of Vahan Tekeyan School Sevana Semerjian Darakdjian, Annie Kassardjian

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The event featured a brief artistic interlude followed by a reception to mark this historic occasion and to provide an opportunity for attendees to connect and share their excitement for the future of Vahan Tekeyan School and its new kindergarten.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous UN Statement: Karabakh Displacement Stems from Azerbaijan’s Offensive, Blockade
Next Armenian Citizens Return from Israel on Special Flight
Discover more cities:
LebanonUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.