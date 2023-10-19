ICRC Searching for Signs of Life in Nagorno Karabakh as Winter Approaches

STEPANAKERT (Public Radio of Armenia) — Teams from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are visiting communities in Karabakh in their search to provide help to people after the huge exodus which followed the recent escalation of hostilities.

A small number of people remain in their homes, either by choice or because they were unable to leave by themselves. Some require medical help or food and water. Others are requesting assistance in contacting loved ones or securing transport to leave. Our teams have also assisted in the careful removal of people who have died, onwards to mortuary facilities for appropriate and dignified care.

“We’ve got winter coming. I know from personal experience that the winters here are very harsh”, said Chris Poole, a weapons contamination expert working with the ICRC.

“Time is of the essence. We need to get into these areas, with the necessary expertise, with the necessary materials.”

Teams in the city are in contact with a small number of residents who remain in their homes and we are constantly finding new individuals. Homes, shops and offices have been left abandoned and many dogs and cats can be seen in the streets.

ICRC recently met a man who was staying inside a small kiosk in a shopping center. Others are grateful to receive bread and water or make use of ICRC phones in order to try to contact family or friends.